This App Helps You Find Black-Owned Restaurants to Frequent in Your City

The app has been around since 2016, but has been climbing the App Store charts this week

Amid the Justice for George Floyd protests across the U.S., there has been an influx of support for black-owned businesses, and this helpful app is introducing users to restaurants in cities all over the country.

The eatOkra app, founded in 2016 by New York-based couple Anthony and Janique Edwards, is a free directory that helps people find black-owned restaurants and food trucks in over 20 cities including New York, Portland, and Chicago. To date, over 2,500 spots have been listed on the app.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Over the past week, EatOkra has quickly shot up on Apple's App Store charts, competing with more well-known food apps like GrubHub, Uber Eats and DoorDash. Not only can users find new restaurants, they can also bookmark their favorites and share the spots with family and friends.

Image zoom EatOkra

In light of its rising popularity, the founders took to Instagram to explain the app's mission. "Fueled by the energy surrounding so many on-going discussions on the preservation of black lives and black spaces, eatOkra started as just a conversation about our desires to give something of substance back to our community," the caption began. "We chose food because food is customary. Nothing embodies this idea of community more than the act of feeding someone or coming together to eat or be fed."

"Yes, we considered the economic advantages of supporting black restaurants and black business owners, which is definitely a plus; however, more than anything, our mission is to provide a food-themed directory that encourages fellowship through one specific avenue, black food," the caption explained.

Image zoom EatOkra