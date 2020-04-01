Simple Recipes You Can Make for a Comforting Easter Brunch at Home
Need easy Easter ideas? We've got unique takes on classic holiday recipes to make your at-home feast one to remember.
Scalloped Potatoes with Crispy Sage
"The best part is the sage, but in a pinch, rosemary or thyme is an excellent substitute," says Food Network star, Sunny Anderson, of this dish from her childhood.
Get the Recipe HERE
Wild Mushroom Crostata with Peas & Pecorino
Impress Easter brunch guests with this colorful, savory springtime pastry — it's easier than it looks to make!
Get the Recipe HERE
Apricot-Glazed Ham
"Ham needs the sweetness that the jam provides, and I like the way the sugars caramelize and get slightly burned on the edges," says The Kitchen star Katie Lee Biegel of her go-to holiday brunch recipe.
Get the Recipe HERE
Carrot Cake with Passion Fruit Glaze
Take your carrot cake to the next level with a sweet passionfruit glaze and gorgeous edible flowers.
Get the Recipe HERE
Deviled Eggs with Crispy Shallots
Topping traditional deviled eggs with lightly fried shallots and crunchy pickled mustard seeds gives the dish a crunchy, tangy twist.
Get the recipe HERE
Shaved Asparagus Salad with Parmesan and Pistachios
Springtime is when asparagus start to come into season. Shaving the vegetable into long strips creates a unique and refreshing base for a salad on Easter.
Get the recipe HERE
Glazed Ham with Orange-Wine Sauce
Make this the year you experiment with a new glaze for your Easter ham! This one has an elegant, just-sweet-enough flavor that complements the savory ham beautifully.
Get the recipe HERE
Grilled Lamb Chops with Lemon Crema
Traditional Easter lamb gets an unexpected upgrade from a unique blend of spices and tangy lemon crema.
Get the recipe HERE
Smashed Potatoes with Sun-Dried-Tomato Dip
"This spice mix reminds me of the smoky heat you get from barbecue potato chips," says celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi of her recipe. These potatoes are crispy and salty and are best served with this creamy dipping sauce.
Get the recipe HERE
Pea Pesto and Mozzarella Bruschetta
Kick off brunch with this light, elegant bite. “I love the super-vibrant fresh flavor, bright green color and combination of crisp-tender peas with the burrata and crunchy-chewy grilled bruschetta," says chef Curtis Stone.
Get the recipe HERE
Slow Cooker Brown Sugar Ham and Rosemary Roasted Carrots
A showpiece ham and a colorful vegetable side make for a wow-worthy duo. The ham's rich, smoky flavor is complemented by fresh roasted carrots.
Get the recipes HERE
Chocolate & Macadamia Nut Monkey Bread
A decadent dessert made with a mix of macadamia nuts, pecans, almonds, chocolate chips and a gooey, brown sugar butter sauce, you'll want to make all year long.
Get the recipe HERE
Hot Cross Buns
This popular bread is a staple at many Easter celebrations, and this recipe is the best of the best.
Get the recipe HERE