Easy Cocktails and Mocktails to Make for Your Next Virtual Happy Hour
Fruity Wine Slushies
Getting tired of that same old glass of wine? Make it a frozen one! We've got a recipe using red, white or rosé wine so you can utilize whatever you have on hand. Plus, whichever you choose, it'll make you feel like you're sitting on the beach instead of the couch.
Get the recipes HERE
Cranberry Cosmo & Hot Toddy
Warm up on a rainy spring day with Tom Sandoval's Hot Toddy recipe — or impress your friends on Facetime with Ariana Madix's refreshing take on a cosmo. You probably already have all the ingredients you need.
Get the recipes HERE
Pineapple Iced Tea
Non-drinkers can get a little fancy with their beverages too! Trisha Yearwood's sipper only requires three ingredients: canned pineapple, tea bags, and sugar.
Get the recipe HERE
Pimm's Cup
Dust off that bottle of Pimm’s No. 1 that's been sitting in the back of your liquor cabinet. This popular British summer drink turns tea time into happy hour.
Get the recipe HERE
Strawberry Lemonade
Tiffani Thiessen's bright beverage is a delicious way to use up any strawberries you have lying around — fresh or frozen! To turn the mocktail into a cocktail, add 1 cup vodka to the recipe.
Get the recipe HERE