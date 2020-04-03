Easy Cocktails and Mocktails to Make for Your Next Virtual Happy Hour

Want to step up your drink game? These recipes will have you feeling like a master mixologist.
By Mary Honkus
April 03, 2020 02:48 PM

Fruity Wine Slushies

Victor Protasio

Getting tired of that same old glass of wine? Make it a frozen one! We've got a recipe using red, white or rosé wine so you can utilize whatever you have on hand. Plus, whichever you choose, it'll make you feel like you're sitting on the beach instead of the couch.

Get the recipes HERE

Cranberry Cosmo & Hot Toddy

Victor Protasio

Warm up on a rainy spring day with Tom Sandoval's Hot Toddy recipe — or impress your friends on Facetime with Ariana Madix's refreshing take on a cosmo. You probably already have all the ingredients you need.

Get the recipes HERE

 

Pineapple Iced Tea

IAIN BAGWELL; INSET: GETTY

Non-drinkers can get a little fancy with their beverages too! Trisha Yearwood's sipper only requires three ingredients: canned pineapple, tea bags, and sugar. 

Get the recipe HERE

Pimm's Cup 

Victor Protasio

Dust off that bottle of Pimm’s No. 1 that's been sitting in the back of your liquor cabinet. This popular British summer drink turns tea time into happy hour.

Get the recipe HERE 

Strawberry Lemonade

Rebecca Sanabria

Tiffani Thiessen's bright beverage is a delicious way to use up any strawberries you have lying around — fresh or frozen! To turn the mocktail into a cocktail, add 1 cup vodka to the recipe.

Get the recipe HERE

