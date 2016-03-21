Let’s be honest: Dying eggs is fun and all, but Easter is all about the sweets.

Yes, brunch staples like grilled lamp chops, glazed honey ham and seasonal roasted veggies are delicious, but when it comes to dessert, well, it’s the undisputed star of the show.

Case in point, this chocolate and macadamia monkey bread created by the cofounders of Maman Bakery, exclusively featured in the new issue of PEOPLE (on stands now). Inspired by the New York City shop’s popular nutty chocolate-chunk cookie, this recipe is a must for your holiday celebration.

A decadent monkey bread with a mix of macadamia nuts, pecans, almonds, chocolate chips and a gooey, brown sugar butter sauce, you’ll want to make it all year long.

And the recipe couldn’t be easier – giving you more time to focus on decorating those Easter eggs.

Chocolate & Macadamia Monkey Bread

Serves: 12

¾ cup salted butter, melted

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

1 tsp. kosher salt

¾ cup plus 1 tbsp. granulated sugar, divided

⅓ cup chopped macadamia nuts

⅓ cup chopped pecans

⅓ cup chopped almonds

¾ cup dark chocolate chips

4 (7.5-oz.) cans refrigerated biscuit dough

1. Position rack in the lower third of the oven, and preheat to 350°. Lightly coat a 12-cup Bundt pan with some of the melted butter. Place remaining melted butter in a large bowl.

2. Stir together brown sugar, salt and ¾ cup of the granulated sugar in a medium bowl. Stir together macadamia nuts, pecans, almonds and chocolate chips in another medium bowl.

3. Cut each biscuit into quarters. Toss about one-third of the biscuit pieces in the remaining melted butter; roll in the sugar mixture to lightly coat, and place in an even layer in the Bundt pan. Sprinkle about one third of the nut mixture over biscuit layer. Repeat layers twice. Stir together remaining 1 tbsp. granulated sugar and any remaining melted butter from large bowl, and pour over the top of the monkey bread. Cover with aluminum foil.

4. Bake 40 minutes. Remove foil, and continue baking until puffy and golden, 15 to 20 more minutes. Loosen the bread from the sides of the pan using a knife or offset spatula. Carefully invert the pan onto a serving plate; remove the pan, and serve immediately.

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

