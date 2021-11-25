The Best-Selling Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Is $120 Off a Day Before Black Friday

You know how some recipes require cooking on the stovetop before baking in the oven? Well, then you probably know it can leave you with a large cleanup, too. But with this sauteuse, you can cook and bake in the same pan — it's oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Yes, you can even put the lid in the oven because that stylish knob is made of steel. And when you're ready to take it out of the oven, you'll appreciate its large looped handles. It even makes it easy to bring right to the table for serving.