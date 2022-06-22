Dwyane Wade's FOOD & WINE Classic Photo Diary

The former basketball star — and purveyor of Wade Cellars — takes PEOPLE along for the fun during his weekend stop at the annual festival in Colorado 

By People Staff June 21, 2022 09:14 PM

Credit: Courtesy Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade spent 24 hours at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, rubbing elbows with chefs, celebrities and foodies while talking about the wines from his Wade Cellars. Here, he shares photos from his time in Colorado with PEOPLE.

"LA —> Aspen, CO, on Thursday, June 16, 2022."

Credit: Courtesy Dwyane Wade

"During lunch on Thursday at White House Tavern, I ran into The Dynamic 'Duo' of Tricia and Mel who helped us plan our Aspen FOOD & WINE kick-off party at Duemani later that night."

Credit: Courtesy Dwyane Wade

"Undeniable beauty surrounds you in Aspen."

Credit: Courtesy Dwyane Wade

"Making friends at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen! Here's the welcome Party at Hotel Jerome."

Credit: Courtesy Dwyane Wade

"Wade Cellars marks the spot at Duemani. Let's Go! Tunes by @AspenDJ thanks to The Dynamic."

Credit: Courtesy Dwyane Wade

"A tequila welcome cocktail with some nice ice at Duemani."

Credit: Courtesy Dwyane Wade

"The Jones Sisters of 1010 Wine and Events came all the way from L.A. to join our Aspen FOOD & WINE kick-off party!"

Credit: Courtesy Dwyane Wade

"Team Wade Cellars (Jamie Watson and Matt Naumann) with two legends in their own right, Carmelo Anthony and Bobby Stuckey, at the Wade Cellars Aspen FOOD & WINE kick-off party at Duemani."

Credit: Courtesy Dwyane Wade

"Capturing all the selfies at the Grand Tasting."

Credit: Courtesy Dwyane Wade

"We had the best neighbors for the Grand Tasting: the Kerrygold team appropriately dressed to match our Chenin Blanc, releasing June 21!"

Credit: Courtesy Dwyane Wade

"Celebrating my recognition as one of FOOD & WINE's 16 Game Changers in the July Innovation Issue with the Wade Cellars team!"

Credit: Courtesy Dwyane Wade

"Bonnie! Ran into the woman who helped make mine and Gab's wedding a beautiful day."

Credit: Courtesy Dwyane Wade

"I met the cover star of FOOD & WINE's July Innovation Issue."

Credit: Courtesy Dwyane Wade

"This man knows his rosé! It's Donae Burston of La Fete Rosé."

Credit: Emily Mae Photography

"At the Black on Black Dinner on Friday, June 17, hosted by Hotel Jerome featuring Black vintners and winemakers including Wade Cellars, Carmelo Anthony, Artie Johnson, Brenae Royal and the McBride Sisters."

Credit: Emily Mae Photography

"The Black on Black dinner featured Wade Cellars flagship 2019 Wade Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon, in addition to wines from Carmelo Anthony, Artie Johnson, Brenae Royal and the McBride Sisters." 

Credit: Emily Mae Photography

"George Walker III, our very first employee at Wade Cellars, helps introduce our wine and share our story at the Black on Black Dinner."

Credit: Emily Mae Photography

"Special congratulations to my man Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann on the launch of his inaugural vintage of Chateauneuf du Pape Oath of Fidelity."

By People Staff