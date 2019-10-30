Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Unveils His New Teremana Tequila: 'The Tequila of The People'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has never been shy of his love for tequila — and now the actor is planning to share that love with the world with his very own version of the popular alcoholic beverage.

On Wednesday, Johnson, 47, unveiled the name of his new tequila and let fans know it’ll be hitting shelves soon.

“Ladies and gents, I proudly bring you, TEREMANA TEQUILA 🥃,” he wrote on Instagram. “TERA is meant to represent ‘Terre’ which means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us.”

With his announcement, the Fast and Furious star shared a photo of himself and his crew outside the distillery in Mexico. Johnson holds a glass of his tequila while wearing matching shirts with his team in the photo.

“Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way — by hand,” he continued. “Small batch, hand crafted tequila from our Teremana blue agave, maturing in the highlands of Jalisco, for everyone to enjoy.”

His tequila has been years in the making, the father of three revealed, and he’s excited for it to finally hit shelves next year.

“After years of hard work, this blessing is truly a dream come true — but it’s just the beginning and there’s much work to be done,” Johnson said. “I’m committed with my team to bring you the best tequila, because quality and legacy are what matter most.”



“From all of us here at Distilleria’ Teremana, we invite you to COME HAVE A DRINK,” he added. “The tequila of the people.”



A rep for Johnson confirmed the tequila will be launched in early 2020.