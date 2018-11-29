Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals He Likes Pineapple on His Pizza—and People Are Loving It

Dwayne Johnson might just have the best trainer ever.

The 46-year-old, who is filming the Fast and the Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, shared a photo of himself dressed in a tank top pointing to an extra-large pizza on Instagram on Thursday.

“Got the glorious text from my strength & conditioning coach @daverienzi that read ‘DJ, need a mid week carb up for your big scenes tomorrow,'” he wrote. “‘Eat a pizza and send me your pics in the morning.’”

Johnson says he responded, “Watch. This.”

The actor has been known to train for his many action roles and says this time he’s “having fun” manipulating his diet and body.

“I love these midweek pizza carb ups like a drunk loves free peanuts,” he says.

But there’s one very controversial thing about this photo — he puts pineapple on his pizza — a topic that has been a hot debate among several celebrities and chefs.

“As for my pizza toppings – keep in mind, I’m the guy who likes to put tequila and brown sugar in my oatmeal, so pineapple on pizza is MY JAM – with ham,” he says of the pie from Mulberry Street Pizza.

Though stars like Jimmy Kimmel and Gordon Ramsay are very anti-Hawaiian pizza, The Rock’s fans were thrilled that he is on board.

“You know it’s legit if he’s doing it!” wrote a commenter.

“I always [knew] we have something fantastic in common. 😍 Best pie ever made!!” added another.

Johnson is no stranger to over-the-top meals, often sharing his cheat meals on Instagram and telling PEOPLE in 2016 that he eats 10-12 oz. of roasted potatoes, 8-10 oz. of grilled sirloin and 4-6 scrambled egg whites just for breakfast.

He also drinks up to 3 gallons of water day.

“It’s a lot,” he admits. “I’m always, as they say, yes, peeing.”