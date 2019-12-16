Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Unveils His Own 'Dwanta Claus' Holiday Ice Cream Line

Dwanta Claus is coming to town and he’s bringing ice cream.

Last Monday, Fast Company reported that Dwayne Johnson and business partner Dany Garcia have invested in Salt & Straw. The popular Portland-based ice cream shop, known for its inventive flavors, has grown to 19 locations across the west coast with plans to open its first east coast location in early 2020.

Johnson isn’t just investing in the company, though. He also partnered with them to create his own Dwanta Claus Holiday Ice Cream Pack with five flavors, including two new ones he helped develop.

“Salt & Straw is already part of my cheat meals and I’m excited to team with them to and create this limited edition Dwanta Claus Holiday Pack,” Johnson said in the press release. “Some of my favorite indulgent treats like peanut butter, caramel fudge and brownies inspired these delicious Naughty and Nice flavors for the holidays.”

The “naughty” flavor, called I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta, is a booze-infused whiskey ice cream filled with peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough and milk chocolate caramel fudge. The “nice” flavor, Rock’n Around The Christmas Tree, is a fresh spruce ice cream with gooey frosted brownies, raspberry jam and red & green glacé cherries.

The other original Salt & Straw flavors in the pack include holiday favorites: Peppermint Cocoa, Cinnamon Chai Spiced Eggnog, and Chocolate Gooey Brownie.

Delicious ice cream isn’t the only thing that comes in the holiday pack — according to the press release, every bundle will include “an exclusive handwritten note and signature from Dwanta Claus himself.” Plus, a portion of the proceeds from each holiday pack will be donated to Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Dwanta Claus Holiday Pack is $65 and is available now on Salt & Straw’s website.