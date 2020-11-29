Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Releases a New Boozy 'Dwanta Claus' Holiday Ice Cream Line

"May your cheat meals be merry, spiked and bright this holiday season!” says the star, who teamed up with Salt & Straw to create his 2020 flavor

Santa, er, Dwanta Claus is coming to town!

The special eggnog flavor is available on its own or as part of the Dwanta Claus “Naughty, Nice & Spiked” pint five-pack, which also includes Salt & Straw's classic Double Fold Vanilla and Chocolate Gooey Brownie, and the return of last year's “Naughty & Nice” duo, I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus (chocolate chip cookie dough and milk chocolate caramel fudge swirled into a decadent whiskey ice cream base) and The Rock'n Around the Christmas Tree (a spruce ice cream filled with gooey frosted brownies, raspberry jam, and red and green glacé cherries).

The 2020 pack, which is available online for $65, will also feature pint labels handwritten by PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive.

To give back at a time when many families are struggling with hunger and food insecurity, the team is donating $1 from each eggnog pint sold through December 31 (including those in the five-pint holiday pack) to chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People program. Teremana Tequila will also match every $1 donated.

"Dwanta Claus is back to spread delicious holiday cheer with my friends at Salt & Straw and it’s getting boozy," said Johnson—who invested and acquired an ownership stake in the ice cream company with business partner Dany Garcia last December—in a press release. "We had some fun creating our new Teremana Tequila infused flavor and more importantly, we are honored to support the incredible work done at World Central Kitchen and their efforts to end hunger and poverty."

"May your cheat meals be merry, spiked and bright this holiday season!” said Johnson, who is known for documenting his epic cheat-day feasts on Instagram.

The star launched Teremana just before nationwide lockdowns began in March. “I looked at this as an opportunity to create a tequila experience that brings people together in good times, not-so-good times and everything in between,” he told PEOPLE in September. Smooth with hints of citrus and vanilla, the tequila is something he “spent years developing,” making multiple trips to Jalisco, Mexico, where the distillery is located.