Dwayne Johnson Shows Off His Huge ‘Coconut Banana Pancakes’ Cheat Meal: ‘Treat Yourself’

Dwayne Johnson loves his cheat-meal Sundays — particularly when there's extra syrup.

"Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself," is the wrestler-turned-actor's infamous motto — and his latest Instagram video is further proof he practices what he preaches.

On Monday, he shared footage of one of his favorite cheat meals: coconut-banana pancakes. The clip began with Johnson slathering peanut butter on a large stack of flapjacks doused in syrup.

"Here we go, on this cheat-meal Sunday," he said. "I am preparing this big stack. Big, thick and juicy … which is my nickname on the weekends when I drink," he said, laughing. "I digress!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star continued, "Big and thick and juicy coconut-banana pancakes. Look at these things. They are ready to be destroyed," he said as he added more syrup.

To wash it all down, Johnson paired his meal with his latest food-related business venture. He mixed two ZOA energy-drink flavors together: strawberry watermelon and tropical punch.

"This combo is insane. Plus I'm like a little kid with my flavors," he admitted.

Turning his attention back to the pancakes, Johnson cut himself a big bite.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: King of Pancakes

After dunking it in more syrup, he said, "You know the rule, my friends: Enjoy your cheat-meal Sundays; you have earned them. ... Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself."

"No chance of survival, none of this," he continued, gesturing toward his breakfast. "No chance of survival. Enjoy your cheat meals."

"Took these coconut banana pancakes & @zoaenergy to pound town on a beautiful Sunday morning!" Johnson wrote alongside the video.

While the actor famously maintains a healthy lifestyle the majority of his week, on Sundays, all bets are off, whether it's a huge helping of French toast with a side of cheesecake or a plate of bacon cheeseburgers and fries.

Dwayne Johnson's coconut-banana pancakes. Dwayne Johnson Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

The former professional wrestler is known for sharing his epic cheat meals on social media to encourage fans not to take their diets too seriously and to enjoy their own cheat days.

In fact, last year, Johnson even admitted to dealing with the midweek "f--- its" on occasion.

"Well it's Wednesday, and I just got a big Wednesday case of the 'f--- its,' " the star said jokingly last March, in the background of his video featuring a plate of cheeseburgers and fries.

"I decided it was cheat-meal time, which is usually always reserved for Sundays," he explained to his fans. "I've been dealing with my 'f--- its' for many years now, in many areas of my life, and truth is there's nothing more satisfying than a big, strong, confident, glorious case of the 'f--- its.' "

"Enjoy your 'f--- its,' my friends 😊👊🏾💀," the star said.