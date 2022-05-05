Dwayne Johnson's Wildest Cheat Meals and Recipes That'll Leave You Drooling
"Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself" is the motto Dwayne Johnson lives by. While The Rock maintains a healthy lifestyle the majority of his week, here's a roundup of the favorite foods he likes to indulge in on Sundays
Dwayne Johnson's Famous 'Rock Toast'
It's the most important meal of the day! Dwayne Johnson doesn't kid around when it comes to his breakfast, especially when it's "cheat meal Sunday."
Johnson has a plethora of drool-inducing recipes that he treats himself to once a week, but his favorite (and most famed) go-to is "Rock Toast," a twist on the classic French toast.
He starts off with three, four-inch-thick slices of fried brioche bread. He then slathers on a portion of peanut butter and tops it with whipped cream and pure maple syrup.
Think it stops there? Nope! Both the whipped cream and maple syrup are infused with his very own Teremana Tequila to bring the flavor to "next-level."
Dwayne Johnson's 'Rock Toast' With a Side of Cheesecake
Just when you thought the three-inch-thick brioche toast with all the fixings was enough, The Rock cranked the meal up a notch. This time, he paired the peanut butter and jelly-topped toast with a generous portion of cheesecake.
Johnson then added a scoop of his Teremana Tequila lime-infused whipped cream atop the slice.
When the cake simply served as a side to his main meal, Johnson obviously had to finish the feast off with dessert, right? In doing so, he dove into a salty and sweet, marshmallow-flavored pint of ice cream.
Dwayne Johnson's Banana Coconut Pancakes
Remember when we said that Rock Toast is Johnson's favorite? We weren't kidding!
Since he treats himself to the savory special once a week, we can understand why he has trouble parting ways with it — which is why he's always serving it up in an alternative way or accompanying it with something else.
Instead of cheesecake, Johnson opted for a fluffy banana-coconut pancake. He topped them both with crunchy granola and syrup and washed it down with his very own energy drink, ZOA.
Dwayne Johnson's Hot Coconut Pineapple Pancakes
Similar to his Rock Toast, Johnson's hot coconut pineapple pancakes are another signature Sunday staple.
The recipe was created by his family cook, Janette Clark (also known as Chef Puttie), who shared that the key to the perfect pancakes are not only "love," but "quality" ingredients as well.
She shared some pro tips in a cooking demo video, one that includes using plastic-bottled coconut water as opposed to cartons to avoid the container taste that often tends to rub off.
Dwayne Johnson's Brunch Special
In an attempt to venture outside of the breakfast food category, Johnson channeled brunch vibes with this particular meal.
Instead of pancakes or cheesecake, he paired his Rock Toast with a massive turkey sub from one of his "favorite LA sandwich spots," per his Instagram.
(Oh, and don't forget about the peanut butter, blackberry jelly, and maple syrup he coated his toast with!)
Dwyane Johnson's Bacon Burger Combo
While breakfast foods appear to be The Rock's meal of choice, he doesn't hold back from diving into a decadent dinner either (especially on game day)!
One that he fancies includes two cheeseburgers piled high with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, paired with a side of french fries (and sweet potato fries!), and finished with a glass of his Teremana Tequila.
Dwayne Johnson's Pasta Bolognese and Bagels
Combining a little bit of Italy with a side of New York, Johnson went to town on this delicious pasta dinner.
The savory king filled up a big bowl with jumbo pasta shells and mixed it with a vodka bolognese sauce. He then topped it with fresh mozzarella cheese and finished it off with two whole bagels.
Dwayne Johnson's 'Sushi Train' Meal
All aboard The Rock's "sushi train express," as he commonly refers to the rice-wrapped fish frenzy that often makes the rounds.
While Johnson's sushi serving size tends to vary, this particular photo uploaded to his Instagram consists of roughly 70 (and counting) pieces!
Oh, and did we mention that he finishes his meal with a plate of creamy peanut butter-stuffed chocolate chip cookie sandwiches?
Dwayne Johnson's Baked Goods
Johnson clearly has breakfast, lunch, and dinner down — but when it comes to dessert, he knows how to bring it on home. Why choose between cakes and cookies when you can have 'em all?
The Rock's "midnight heaven" consists of powder-topped coffee cake and an impressive assortment of cookies: double chocolate and peanut butter chip, oatmeal raisin, double chocolate chip, and chocolate chip walnut.
To wash it all down? A "frost bitten and chilled" glass of — you guessed it — Teremana Tequila.
Dwayne Johnson's Homemade Apple Cobbler and Ice Cream
There's no denying Johnson has a sweet tooth and when he only allows himself a "cheat meal" it once a week, he's all in.
The Rock posted a self-described "doozie" dessert on his Instagram, one that consisted of a deep tray of homemade, hot apple cobbler and "chocolate gooey brownie" ice cream (two pints to be exact).
Johnson confirmed in his caption that everything seen in the picture "had zero chance of survival."
Dwayne Johnson's Power Breakfast
So this might not be considered one of Johnson's cheat meals, but we thought it necessary to share what a typical pre-workout breakfast looks like for The Rock on the daily.
On one plate, Johnson has a platter of egg whites and avocado paired with grilled bison bits. He then dives into a big bowl of plain oatmeal topped with papaya. To drive it home, he has six English muffin halves with peanut butter and a drizzle of honey.
To further fuel his intense workouts that follow, he washes it all down with his pineapple coconut flavored ZOE energy drink.