Dwayne Johnson's Wildest Cheat Meals and Recipes That'll Leave You Drooling

It's the most important meal of the day! Dwayne Johnson doesn't kid around when it comes to his breakfast, especially when it's "cheat meal Sunday."

Johnson has a plethora of drool-inducing recipes that he treats himself to once a week, but his favorite (and most famed) go-to is "Rock Toast," a twist on the classic French toast.

He starts off with three, four-inch-thick slices of fried brioche bread. He then slathers on a portion of peanut butter and tops it with whipped cream and pure maple syrup.

Think it stops there? Nope! Both the whipped cream and maple syrup are infused with his very own Teremana Tequila to bring the flavor to "next-level."