Dwayne Johnson Shows Off Epic Breakfast of Steak, Eggs, Oatmeal and 5 PB & J Sandwiches

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson started his day with a "power + energy breakfast" that's like nothing you've ever seen before

Another day, another amazing Dwayne Johnson cheat meal.

The Jungle Cruise star, 49, gave an inside look into his hearty diet in an Instagram post on Sunday. While watching a "6am Sunday morning Hawaiian sunrise," Johnson munched on a full plate packed with sirloin steak, egg whites, oatmeal, papaya and peanut butter and jelly English muffins.

"Power + energy breakfast before training. Training legs (have mercy🏋🏾😈) this morning so I need the extra carbs, fats & a little sugar to optimize my workout," he explained in the caption.

"Can't tell you how anchoring and mindful these quiet moments are of island ocean sunrises have been for me. Given me amazing clarity in life, business etc. Mana is powerful," he continued. "Enjoy your Sunday & CHEAT MEALS!!! 😊😈👊🏾"

To wash it all down, Johnson paired his meal with his latest food-related business venture, an energy drink called ZOA.

"Ladies & gents, it's our honor to introduce you to @zoaenergy 🍃. The first of its kind, CLEAN & HEALTHY energy drink that champions the everyday warriors in all of us," The Rock captioned a video introducing ZOA to the world on social media last year.

The former professional wrestler is known for sharing his epic cheat meals on social media to encourage fans not to take their diets too seriously and to enjoy their own cheat days.

On Friday, Johnson shared a video of another delicious cheat meal: two double cheeseburgers with avocado and bacon, fries and Teremana tequila (also owned by the Moana star).

"Well it's Wednesday, and I just got a big case, a big Wednesday case of the f--- its," the star said jokingly.

"I decided it was cheat meal time which is usually always reserved for Sundays," he explained to his fans online. "I've been dealing with my 'f--- its' for many years now, in many areas of my life and truth is there's nothing more satisfying than a big, strong, confident, glorious case of the f--- its."

"Enjoy your f--- its, my friends 😊👊🏾💀," the star said encouraging his fans.