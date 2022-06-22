Dunkin's Summer Lineup Includes a New Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew

Through July 19, customers can snag a medium cold brew for just $3

Dunkin' is ready for summer!

On Wednesday, the donut franchise announced its full summer menu lineup with new, sugary-sweet drinks and the return of fan-favorite treats.

Top of the exciting list is a brand-new iced drink — the brown sugar cream cold brew. The creamy new menu item features flavors of molasses, brown sugar and cinnamon, all finished with a generous topping of brown sugar cold foam. A sprinkle of cinnamon sugar tops off the smooth and ultra-sugary cold brew.

Dunkin' is making their cold drinks even more enticing. Now through July 19, customers can get medium cold brews for just $3 at participating restaurants around the country. Lucky for those who take their coffee sweet, the offer includes the new decadent cold brew.

Along with the new drink, Dunkin' announced other bright and tasty, limited-time iced beverages in April, including the mango pineapple Dunkin' refresher, cake batter signature latte, butter pecan iced coffee and sunrise batch iced coffee.

A stand-out is the limited sunrise batch coffee. The bright and balanced medium roast is crafted with a blend of beans sourced from Kenya and Latin America with notes of cocoa and toasted nuts.

The butter pecan, on the other hand, has flavors of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream combined with Dunkin's original blend iced coffee.

Returning to the summer menu this season are the fan-favorite everything stuffed bagel minis. The bite-sized treats, which come in a pair, are filled with cream cheese and covered in everything bagel seasoning. For an upgraded flavor from plain or everything, the donut franchise also offers chive & onion stuffed bagel minis.

More seasonal food items announced in April include tomato pesto grilled cheese, omelet bites and cornbread donuts and munchkins.