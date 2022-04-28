Dunkin's Spring Lineup Includes a Cake Batter Latte and Cornbread Donuts
Dunkin' is ready for warm weather!
On Wednesday, the donut franchise announced its spring-summer menu with new exciting flavors and the return of fan favorites.
New menu items include a mango pineapple refresher, cake batter latte, tomato pesto grilled cheese and cornbread donuts and Munchkins. Returning items include the butter pecan iced coffee and sunrise batch iced coffee.
For those days of soaking up the sun, Dunkin' created the mango pineapple refresher, which features mango and pineapple fruit flavors with your choice of green tea, coconutmilk or lemonade.
As for their new coffee offerings, the cake batter latte combines rich, smooth espresso with cake batter flavor and is topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and rainbow sprinkles.
The limited sunrise batch coffee is a bright and balanced medium roast curated with a blend of beans sourced from Kenya and Latin America with notes of cocoa and toasted nuts.
The butter pecan, on the other hand, has tasty flavors of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream combined with Dunkin's original blend iced coffee. The butter pecan flavor swirl can also be added to hot coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee or frozen chocolate.
Besides an iced drink for those warm days, Dunkin' added two new food items to the menu.
Their new grilled cheese features oven-roasted tomatoes, a nut-free pesto spread and melted white cheddar cheese between slices of Dunkin's toasted sourdough bread. The toast is baked using Dunkin's own sourdough starter.
Lastly, Dunkin' also gives a nod to a southern favorite with the new cornbread donuts and Munchkins. This new flavor is said to offer a "unique, sweet & savory corn-cake base glazed for the perfect sweet and savory bite."