Dunkin's Holiday Cups Are Here Plus a New Seasonal Menu

Put away your spooky Halloween decorations and start gathering your ornaments because the holidays are here — at least according to Dunkin’s new menu

Halloween has come and gone, meaning it's time for the holidays of course!

Starting Nov. 3, Dunkin' lovers (looking at you, Ben Affleck!) can get into the holiday spirit with new beverages and snacks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dunkin' beat Starbucks to the punch by releasing their new seasonal beverages, snacks and cups before the coffee chain competitor. (Starbucks has not released the date to expect their signature red cups but reports say it'll be any day now.)

Dunkin's new Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte is one option to help fans cozy up. This new holiday beverage combines white chocolate flavor with espresso and is topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. For those who prefer even more chocolatey flavors, another new beverage is a White Mocha Hot Chocolate, which has flavors of milk chocolate and white chocolate.

Dunkin Holiday Menu Credit: Dunkin

The simplest of the new drinks that the coffee chain is offering is the new Holiday Blend Coffee. This is the newest seasonal blend in Dunkin's Limited Batch Series and is available for $2 from Nov. 3 through Dec. 1.

Customers can enjoy the festive flavors of Dunkin's drinks in their new seasonal cups. According to a press release, this year's cups celebrate the "perfectly imperfect joys" of the holidays. From candy cane crumbs to tangled lights, the cup designs show festive moments.

Dunkin Holiday Menu Credit: Dunkin

Also new to the menu are the Pancake Minis and the Cranberry Orange Muffin.

The Pancake Minis includes six mini pancakes filled with maple-flavored pieces and a side of syrup. Plus, the breakfast item packs a punch with 10 grams of protein.

Dunkin Holiday Menu Credit: Dunkin

The Cranberry Orange Muffin joins Dunkin's menu of baked goods for the holiday season and has orange flavors, real cranberries and a sugary topping fit for the holiday season.