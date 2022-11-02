Dunkin's Holiday Menu Includes a New Cookie Butter Cold Brew

Dunkin' is ringing in the holiday season with festive new treats.

Starting Nov. 2, the donut chain is introducing a brand-new drink, the cookie butter cold brew, along with two new sweet items — a cookie butter donut and a pancake "wake-up" wrap.

The new cold brew is Dunkin's tribute to all the holiday baking that goes on this time of year. Per a press release, the cookie butter cold brew is made up of flavors of brown sugar and "warm holiday spices" like cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. The best part? It's finished with cookie butter cold foam and cookie butter crumbles.

The cookie butter donut has a classic yeast donut base, contains buttercream filling and is sprinkled with maple-flavored icing and cookie pieces.

Dunkin' is also creating a seasonal rendition of their classic breakfast wrap. A fluffy pancake that has a "hint of sweet, maple flavor" is filled with eggs, American cheese and sausage or bacon. Naturally, the pancake "wake-up" wrap is also sold with a side of syrup.

Dunkin'

Along with the new drinks, Dunkin' announced returning holiday favorites, including the toasted white chocolate signature latte, the peppermint mocha signature latte and the holiday blend coffee.

Dunkin's most recent new seasonal drink was the nutty pumpkin coffee from the fall menu lineup. It blended coffee, a pumpkin spice swirl and hazelnut flavor together to amp up the toasty flavor.

The second newcomer was the blood orange refresher. This iced drink combined cranberry, blood orange, ginger and cinnamon flavors in one sip. Customers were able to choose between green tea or coconut milk for the drink's base.

Dunkin's tried-and-true fall items also included the pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cream cold brew, glazed pumpkin cake donut, pumpkin munchkins and a pumpkin muffin. Pumpkin-less options like the maple sugar snackin' bacon and maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwiches also returned to the menu this fall.