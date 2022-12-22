Lifestyle Food Dunkin' Has a New Winter Menu with a Brown Butter Toffee Latte and $1 Donuts Dunkin's new winter menu hits stores Dec. 28 By Sam Burros Sam Burros Sam Burros is a writer, producer and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, Sam was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Currently, the native Marylander is pursuing a masters degree in Food Studies at New York University. Previously, he earned a BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, tv, and film, with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broad.Stream. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 22, 2022 12:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dunkin' Dunkin' is prepping for the colder months with its newest releases. The donut chain announced a brand new winter menu that will be available starting Dec. 28. The lineup features the addition of a new drink and the company's "darkest brew yet." Dunkin' also announced the return of the brownie batter donut, plus a few additional food items. The newest coffees brewing over at the donut company includes Dunkin' midnight, an extra dark coffee with notes of bittersweet chocolate. The new brown butter toffee latte has the deep, nutty flavors of brown butter to complement the buttery caramel flavors of toffee for coffee drinkers who want a hint of decadence through the cold winter. Popeyes Is Bringing Back BOGO Chicken Sandwiches for the Rest of the Year Dunkin' Alongside the new drinks available next week, Dunkin' also has a variety of food items joining the menu. Chocolate lovers can rejoice! For the 10-year anniversary of the fan-favorite brownie batter donut, Dunkin' is bringing back the chocolatey treat filled with brownie batter buttercream earlier than usual. The donut that's also topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles will stay on the chain's menu through February 21. RELATED: Blake Lively Bakes Holiday Cookies — Plus More Celebrity Foodies Dunkin' For those who want to indulge on the cheap, Dunkin' is offering classic donuts for $1 with the purchase of any medium or larger coffee. As far as other new food items, scrambled eggs, bacon, and gooey cheddar cheese are encased in warm biscuit dough for the company's new stuffed biscuit bites. Dunkin's bacon avocado tomato sandwich will also hit menus starting next Wednesday.