Dunkin' Has a New Winter Menu with a Brown Butter Toffee Latte and $1 Donuts

Dunkin's new winter menu hits stores Dec. 28

Published on December 22, 2022 12:30 PM
Dunkin' Retail 23 Window 1 retouched Product image: (2) Brownie Batter Donuts, one leaning against the other, scattered sprinkles
Photo: Dunkin'

Dunkin' is prepping for the colder months with its newest releases.

The donut chain announced a brand new winter menu that will be available starting Dec. 28. The lineup features the addition of a new drink and the company's "darkest brew yet." Dunkin' also announced the return of the brownie batter donut, plus a few additional food items.

The newest coffees brewing over at the donut company includes Dunkin' midnight, an extra dark coffee with notes of bittersweet chocolate. The new brown butter toffee latte has the deep, nutty flavors of brown butter to complement the buttery caramel flavors of toffee for coffee drinkers who want a hint of decadence through the cold winter.

Dunkin' Retail 23 Window 1 retouched Product image: Brownie Batter Iced Latte, branded plastic cup
Dunkin'

Alongside the new drinks available next week, Dunkin' also has a variety of food items joining the menu.

Chocolate lovers can rejoice! For the 10-year anniversary of the fan-favorite brownie batter donut, Dunkin' is bringing back the chocolatey treat filled with brownie batter buttercream earlier than usual. The donut that's also topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles will stay on the chain's menu through February 21.

Dunkin' Retail 23 Window 1 retouched Product image: Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich
Dunkin'

For those who want to indulge on the cheap, Dunkin' is offering classic donuts for $1 with the purchase of any medium or larger coffee.

As far as other new food items, scrambled eggs, bacon, and gooey cheddar cheese are encased in warm biscuit dough for the company's new stuffed biscuit bites. Dunkin's bacon avocado tomato sandwich will also hit menus starting next Wednesday.

