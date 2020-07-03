Dunkin’ Is Testing Bubble Teas at Some Locations Just in Time for Summer

In addition to the classic coffee, tea and of course, donuts, Dunkin’ is now offering bubble tea at select locations in Massachusetts.

Bubble tea typically has a tea base blended with milk or fruit juices and a bottom filled with chewy tapioca pearls, also known as boba, or popping bubbles. Invented in Taiwan in the 1980s, bubble tea has become widely popular.

Dunkin’s version of the refreshing drink is the Popping Bubble Iced Tea, which consists of a classic iced green tea paired with strawberry popping bubbles.

Certain locations of the chain will also be testing out Bubble Iced Coffee and Tea, as well as Dunkin’ Refreshers, Sparkling Dunkin’ Refreshers, Summer Shandies, and Layered Iced Tea, according to MassLive. The drinks launched on July 1 and will be available through August 18.

Dunkin'

The popping bubbles in the iced tea “burst in your mouth for an explosion of strawberry sweetness with each sip,” Dunkin’ said in a statement to the outlet.

“Guests can also enjoy Popping Bubble Dunkin’ Refreshers, with strawberry popping bubbles added to Dunkin’ Refreshers’ combination of iced green tea, flavored fruit concentrate, and B vitamins for a boost of brightness and energy,” the statement said. “Both are served with a special, extra-wide Bubble paper straw.”

For now, the beverages can be found at five locations in Massachusetts — one in Haydenville, another in Northampton and three in Westfield.

In a release announcing the new Refreshers last month, Dunkin’s Vice President for Marketing Strategy Jill Nelson said that summer is the “perfect time” for the new drinks to debut.