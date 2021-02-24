The toast will cost $2.99 and feature a "creamy, mouthwatering avocado spread" made from avocado, sea salt, black pepper and lemon juice

Dunkin' Now Sells Avocado Toast at All U.S. Locations

Dunkin' now has everything you've avo wanted.

Starting on Wednesday, the chain is adding avocado toast to its menu at all U.S. locations.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The toast will cost $2.99 and feature a "creamy, mouthwatering avocado spread" made from avocado, sea salt, black pepper and lemon juice. It's then topped off with some everything bagel seasoning.

"This smooth combination is spread out edge-to-edge on Dunkin's authentic toasted Sourdough Bread, baked from a recipe created especially by Dunkin' using a true Sourdough starter for a tangy twist that elevates the Avocado Toast," the chain wrote in a press release.

The toast will come in "a special portable box" for on-the-go enjoyment, according to the release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We've taken a popular brunch staple and made it accessible for anyone looking for something easy and delicious to eat on-the-go," Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing and culinary at Dunkin', said in a statement.

Dunkin' launched several other new menu items this week, including "The Charli Cold Foam" — a spin on TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio's signature order.

The new drink, available starting Feb. 24, features the same ingredients as D'Amelio's go-to order — a Dunkin' Cold Brew with three pumps of caramel — but with the addition of Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar on top.

"[It] is a nice change-up to my everyday drink for the days when I'm feeling like I want something different," the teen exclusively told PEOPLE earlier this month. "The new sweet cold foam is such a smooth addition, and the cinnamon sugar gives it some extra sparkle."