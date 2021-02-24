Dunkin' Now Sells Avocado Toast at All U.S. Locations

The toast will cost $2.99 and feature a "creamy, mouthwatering avocado spread" made from avocado, sea salt, black pepper and lemon juice

By Katie Campione
February 24, 2021 05:43 PM
Credit: Dunkin'

Dunkin' now has everything you've avo wanted.

Starting on Wednesday, the chain is adding avocado toast to its menu at all U.S. locations.

The toast will cost $2.99 and feature a "creamy, mouthwatering avocado spread" made from avocado, sea salt, black pepper and lemon juice. It's then topped off with some everything bagel seasoning.

"This smooth combination is spread out edge-to-edge on Dunkin's authentic toasted Sourdough Bread, baked from a recipe created especially by Dunkin' using a true Sourdough starter for a tangy twist that elevates the Avocado Toast," the chain wrote in a press release.

The toast will come in "a special portable box" for on-the-go enjoyment, according to the release.

"We've taken a popular brunch staple and made it accessible for anyone looking for something easy and delicious to eat on-the-go," Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing and culinary at Dunkin', said in a statement.

Dunkin' launched several other new menu items this week, including "The Charli Cold Foam" — a spin on TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio's signature order.

RELATED: Dunkin' Debuts Matcha-Topped Donut and Blueberry Matcha Latte

The new drink, available starting Feb. 24, features the same ingredients as D'Amelio's go-to order — a Dunkin' Cold Brew with three pumps of caramel — but with the addition of Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar on top.

"[It] is a nice change-up to my everyday drink for the days when I'm feeling like I want something different," the teen exclusively told PEOPLE earlier this month. "The new sweet cold foam is such a smooth addition, and the cinnamon sugar gives it some extra sparkle."

Other items that made their menu debut this week are a Matcha-dusted doughnut, a Blueberry Matcha Latte, Irish Creme Flavored Coffee and a Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam.

