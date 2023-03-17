Dunkin' Retires the Dunkaccino After More Than 20 Years

The coffee-hot chocolate combo was first added to the Dunkin' menu in 2000

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 03:40 PM
Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts. Photo: Tim Boyle/Getty

Dunkin' has officially retired the Dunkaccino.

The hot drink, which mixed together coffee and hot chocolate, has been pulled from the coffee company's menu after more than 20 years.

A company spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday, but they also didn't rule out the Dunkaccino making a comeback one day.

"As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience," they said. "The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there's always the chance for its return in the future."

The drink was first added to the Dunkin' menu in 2000, according to the chain's Facebook timeline, and was described by the company as a "unique blend of coffee and hot chocolate flavors." It was also briefly offered frozen from 2015.

Dunkin' Retired the Dunkaccino
The Dunkaccino. Dunkin' Donuts

In 2011, actor Al Pacino made a fictional Dunkin' commercial about the drink in the movie Jack and Jill and asked to be called "Dunkacinno" instead of Al.

The news comes after speciation on social media that the drink had been removed from the menu. A look at the company's website shows that the drink has officially been removed from the hot drinks section.

Last month, actor Ben Affleck made his love for Dunkin' official when he starred in a Super Bowl commercial for the chain with his wife Jennifer Lopez.

In the ad, Affleck, 50, plays a Dunkin' employee serving unsuspecting customers their beverages and treats in a hidden camera-like spot. Whilst Affleck is working in the drive-thru, Lopez, 53, appears and teases her husband. "What are you doing? Is that what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" she says.

It aired during the first commercial break of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Opening up to PEOPLE about starring in the ad, Affleck, who grew up in New England, said, "I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin'."

He continued, "In Boston, it was such a big deal. I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston."

