Dunkin' Releases New Hot Chocolate Bombs for the Holidays — Here's Where to Get Them
The trendy treats from Dunkin' come in two flavors: original chocolate and mint chocolate
This holiday season, Dunkin' is offering fans an easy and trendy DIY drink experience.
Dunkin' and Frankford Candy teamed up to create two hot chocolate bombs inspired by the coffee chain's most popular hot chocolate flavors. The Dunkin' Hot Chocolate Bombs and Dunkin' Mint Hot Chocolate Bombs are now available nationwide for a limited time at retailers and online.
Hot chocolate bombs grew in popularity in 2020 and videos of the explosive treats were a highlight of the challenging year. Now, with products such as Dunkin' Hot Chocolate Bombs, viewers can take the fun beverage off of their phone screen and into their own mugs without hardly any of the work.
The Dunkin' Hot Chocolate Bomb and the Mint Hot Chocolate Bomb are both made with Belgian milk chocolate, though the latter has mint flavors incorporated into the chocolate exterior. Simply put the hot cocoa bomb in a mug, add six oz. of hot milk and watch the chocolate and mini marshmallows inside combine into a decadent holiday drink.
Individual packages for $3.99 each are available at Big Lots, H-E-B, Ross Dress For Less, and Christmas Tree Shops, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com. If one is not enough, check out the 12-count pack available online for $55.
For hot cocoa fans who really want a challenge, make the hot chocolate bombs from scratch! Check out cake artist Sherilyn Wilson's simple tutorial on her Instagram page where she uses a silicone sphere mold to create her bombs. Or, try PEOPLE Food Editor Ana Calderone's white chocolate version decorated with painted buttercream flowers.
If Dunkin' fans would rather skip the bombs altogether and just snag a cup of hot cocoa on the go, customers can enjoy Dunkin' drinks in their new seasonal cups. As of Nov. 3, the coffee chain is offering its full holiday food and drink menu, including a new White Mocha Hot Chocolate, which has flavors of milk chocolate and white chocolate.