Dunkin' Releases New Hot Chocolate Bombs for the Holidays — Here's Where to Get Them

This holiday season, Dunkin' is offering fans an easy and trendy DIY drink experience.

Dunkin' and Frankford Candy teamed up to create two hot chocolate bombs inspired by the coffee chain's most popular hot chocolate flavors. The Dunkin' Hot Chocolate Bombs and Dunkin' Mint Hot Chocolate Bombs are now available nationwide for a limited time at retailers and online.

Hot chocolate bombs grew in popularity in 2020 and videos of the explosive treats were a highlight of the challenging year. Now, with products such as Dunkin' Hot Chocolate Bombs, viewers can take the fun beverage off of their phone screen and into their own mugs without hardly any of the work.

The Dunkin' Hot Chocolate Bomb and the Mint Hot Chocolate Bomb are both made with Belgian milk chocolate, though the latter has mint flavors incorporated into the chocolate exterior. Simply put the hot cocoa bomb in a mug, add six oz. of hot milk and watch the chocolate and mini marshmallows inside combine into a decadent holiday drink.

Individual packages for $3.99 each are available at Big Lots, H-E-B, Ross Dress For Less, and Christmas Tree Shops, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com. If one is not enough, check out the 12-count pack available online for $55.