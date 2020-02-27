Dunkin' Now Sells Bags of Bacon Strips for On-the-Go Snacking

Image zoom Dunkin Donuts

You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy Dunkin‘s new bacon in a bag and that’s…close enough.

The coffee and donut chain just announced that among other new menu additions, they will be selling Snackin’ Bacon at participating restaurants nationwide starting today. The crispy bacon strips are smoked with cherrywood, flavored with sweet black pepper seasoning, and served in a sleeve for easy meat snacking at any time of the day.

Each pack comes with eight savory-sweet half-slices of bacon, and they are available for a suggested retail price of $2.49. Servings contain a hearty 190 calories, with 12 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbs, and 9 grams of sugar, so we don’t recommend Snackin’ Bacon for the weak (or those who follow keto or low-carb diets, unfortunately).

In a statement on their blog, Dunkin’ explained their reasoning for the new snack: “With its classic flavors featured in everything from toothpaste to vodka, bacon is a phenomenon. But, at Dunkin’, we believe the best way to enjoy bacon is simple: eat it. Straight up, preferably paired with an iced coffee for the optimal experience.”

“Because of the sweet caramelized, candied flavor profile, the new Snackin’ Bacon pairs perfectly with our caramel, French vanilla, and hazelnut flavor swirls,” they continued.

In a predictable fashion, many on Twitter are already very excited about this. One user wrote, “There is a Dunkin’ location inside my office building and they now sell ‘sweet black pepper snackin’ bacon’ (also know as plain ol’ bacon). I kinda want some,” while another person exclaimed, “Bruuuuhhhh. @dunkindonuts now sells ‘Snackin’ Bacon’ which is literally just a little bag of bacon and I AM HERE FOR IT.”

Other menu items arriving this week include Irish Creme coffee, Matcha Lattes, Lucky Shamrock Donuts, and a multitude of breakfast bowls. The drinks are returning in time for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, and they’re available in hot, iced, and frozen coffee form, as well as in Dunkin’s handcrafted espresso drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, macchiatos, and more.

To pair with the coffee, the chain’s new specialty treat features a yeast ring donut garnished with green icing and a special themed sprinkle blend.

For something a little healthier than bacon and donuts, breakfast bowls are also officially back at Dunkin’. The Egg White Bowl is made with egg whites, spinach, roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions and contains 14 grams of protein and 250 calories, while the savory Sausage Scramble Bowl is made with scrambled eggs, sausage, melted cheddar jack cheese, peppers, and onions, with 21 grams of protein and 450 calories.