Dunkin' to Release 3 New Beers Brewed with Actual Coffee and Donuts

In partnership with Harpoon Brewery, the fast food chain has announced three new seasonal flavors that will be available in September

Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery are stepping up their game this fall.

The Massachusetts-based companies have announced that they will release three new limited-time fall-themed beers — Harpoon Dunkin' Blueberry Matcha IPA, Harpoon Dunkin' Maple Crème Blonde Ale and Harpoon Dunkin' Midnight American Porter — this September. (The popular Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale will also make a comeback.)

"We have elevated our collaboration with Harpoon this fall with three new beers, all made with Dunkin's iconic coffee, donuts and matcha tea," said Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin', in a press release, adding, "we can't think of a better combination."

Dunkin' Harpoon flavors Credit: Dunkin'/Harpoon

Each beer is created by infusing coffee, donuts or matcha tea from Dunkin' into the Harpoon brew. The four flavors will be available in the new Harpoon Dunkin' Dozen mix pack, which includes three cans of each flavor. Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin will be available on draft and in 6-packs as well.

The Blueberry Matcha IPA, inspired by Dunkin's Blueberry Matcha Latte, is described as a "hazy" version of the coffee shop's popular drink. The 6.6% ABV beer is brewed with blueberries, matcha and a blend of traditional and modern hops with notes of mixed berries.

Dunkin' Harpoon flavors Credit: Dunkin'/Harpoon

The Maple Crème Blonde Ale, meanwhile, is a 5.5%. ABV brew that uses real Dunkin' donuts and maple syrup to generate a subtle yet malty taste with just the right amount of sweetness in the base.

The Midnight American Porter is also brewed with a Dunkin' classic. This 6% ABV beer, which they call a "riff on our classic Dunkin' Coffee Porter," is brewed with the chain's new Midnight Roast coffee, which adds "extra roasty aromatics" and "dark chocolate notes" accompanied by an "espresso-like finish."

Dunkin' Harpoon flavors Credit: Dunkin'/Harpoon

This is the fourth straight year that Dunkin' and Harpoon have teamed up to create specialty fall beers. To honor this year's special collaboration, Dunkin' and Harpoon are creating the first-ever Dunkin' Walk-Thru at the Harpoon Brewery in Boston.

The Dunkin' Walk-Thru will be open for one day only on Aug. 30 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fans can be one of the first to get a taste of the new beers by ordering a pack to go.

Dunkin' Harpoon flavors Credit: Dunkin'/Harpoon

Additionally, anyone who orders the new beers at the Boston walk-thru will also receive a free Dunkin' Harpoon IPA Donut. The pastry will be filled with a Harpoon IPA jelly and topped with a candied malt crumble made special for the occasion.

"Our collaborations with Dunkin' are highly anticipated by our fans each fall, so this year we wanted to help them crack a cold one open just a little earlier," said Dan Kenary, Harpoon CEO and co-founder, in the release.

"Our Dunkin' Walk-Thru experience takes everything we love about ordering Dunkin' at a traditional Drive-Thru with the addition of a first taste of our new beers," he added.

Participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the Boston area will exclusively serve all four beers on draft starting in October.

Dunkin' Harpoon flavors Credit: Dunkin'/Harpoon

Last year, the companies geared their fall flavors toward some of Dunkin's most popular donuts: Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin, Harpoon Dunkin' Boston Kreme and Harpoon Dunkin' Jelly Donut. Donuts were used to brew these beers as well.