Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and More Are Celebrating National Coffee Day with Free Coffee (and Donuts)

For National Coffee Day, you can get a boost of caffeine and a rush from scoring a great deal.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, customers can head to Dunkin' and other coffee chains for freebies and deals.

Dunkin' has a special deal for loyal customers: DD Perks members can snag a free medium coffee (either hot or iced) with a limit of one free drink per guest. Coffee connoisseurs must make another purchase in order to get the free drink, but with Dunkin's new fall-flavored drink and food lineup there is plenty to choose from.

One of the two new autumnal beverages is the nutty pumpkin coffee, which blends coffee, a pumpkin spice swirl and hazelnut flavor together in a hot or iced drink. The second newcomer is the blood orange refresher, combining cranberry, blood orange, ginger and cinnamon flavors in one sip.

Dunkin - Fall products
Dunkin

Of course, tried-and-true fall-flavored snacks and drinks are available too. Pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cream cold brew, glazed pumpkin cake donut, pumpkin munchkins and a pumpkin muffin are options for Dunkin' fans looking for their pumpkin fix.

The National Coffee Day deals don't stop there! Krispy Kreme is handing out free coffee to all fans on Sept. 29. Rewards members score a particularly sweet deal because they can also get a free donut to pair with the free drink. These freebies do not require additional purchases.

The U.S. locations of Canadian chain Tim Hortons will dole out deeply discounted cups of joe. On Thursday, customers ordering through the app or website pay just 25 cents for a medium hot or iced coffee.

If your hands aren't shaking from consuming too much caffeine, then swing by Blue Bottle for a BOGO deal. When customers purchase a bag of coffee beans then they can enjoy a free pour-over or cold brew coffee on Thursday.

