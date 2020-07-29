Dunkin' Just Unveiled Coffee-Flavored Cereals That Actually Contain Caffeine

Now you can eat your caramel macchiato instead of drinking it

The days of eating cereal and drinking coffee seperately are over. Dunkin' is here with the combo we never knew we needed.

Dunkin' recently partnered with Post to turn two of their most popular drinks into cereal. Coming in two flavors – Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte — each box of sweet puffs contains a small amount of caffeine to jumpstart your morning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Caramel Macchiato flavor features crunchy spiced cereal pieces with caramel-swirled marshmallows that mimic the layers of the indulgent iced coffee drink, while the Mocha Latte flavor has crunchy chocolate cereal pieces with latte-swirled marshmallows.

"Getting the flavor right on our new cereals was a top priority, and we think we've nailed the rich, smooth and creamy taste," said Josh Jans, Brand Manager of Cereal Partnerships at Post Consumer Brands in a press release.

Image zoom Dunkin/Post Consumer Brands

"We love delighting customers with surprising new ways to enjoy the great taste of Dunkin'. For our fans who already start their days with Dunkin', this gives them another way to experience their favorite flavors," said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin'.

Though the cereal contains caffeine, it's only about 1/10 of a cup of coffee, so you still may need to pick up your favorite Dunkin' drink to get your caffeine fix.

Both kinds of cereal will be rolling out nationwide next month and retail for about $4.29 a box.

Image zoom Bark!

For the animal in your life, the coffee chain also recently partnered with BARK to create some cute dog toys for a good cause.