Dunkin’ Is Giving Away Free Donuts Every Friday Through the End of April

Image zoom Courtesy of Morgan Raum

Dunkin’ knows how to help your week end on a much sweeter note.

The donut and coffee chain announced on Friday that they’re extending Free Donut Fridays for DD Perks members through the end of April at participating locations nationwide. The initiative was originally supposed to last through March only, but Dunkin’ recognizes that a little added joy at the end of the workweek is exactly what we’re all looking for during these challenging times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Starting April 3, and on each Friday through the end of the month, DD Perks members who buy any beverage (excluding espresso shots) will have the option to get a free donut in flavors like Boston kreme, glazed, glazed chocolate, jelly, and many more.

RELATED: Dunkin’ Now Sells Bags of Bacon Strips for On-the-Go Snacking

“We hope extending Free Donut Fridays can bring a few much-needed moments of sweetness for our loyal fans in the weeks ahead,” said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Vice President of Digital and Loyalty Marketing at Dunkin’ U.S. in a press release.

Those who want free donuts but are not currently DD Perks members can enroll now on the Dunkin’ app or online. It’s free and incredibly easy to do.

Like many fast food restaurants around the country, Dunkin’ is offering options to limit person-to-person contact in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Any customer can order their beverage and free donut ahead of time for pick-up in-store, curbside, or via drive-thru, where possible.

WATCH: Learn How to Make the Perfect Pizza Pie While Staying at Home From This Pizza Expert

RELATED: Here’s What Chain Restaurants Like McDonald’s, Domino’s, and Chipotle Are Doing Amid Coronavirus Crisis

While you’re there, you may want to check out Dunkin’s new Snackin’ Bacon. The on-the-go bags of bacon are smoked with cherrywood, flavored with sweet black pepper seasoning, and served in a sleeve for easy meat snacking at any time of the day.

Each pack comes with eight savory-sweet half-slices of bacon, and they are available for a suggested retail price of $2.49. We recommend eating them straight up or paired with an iced coffee for good measure.