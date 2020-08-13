Dunkin Is Bringing Their Pumpkin Drinks Back to Stores Extra Early This Year

Can it just be fall already?

Dunkin' is already transitioning into their autumnal menu.

Despite the continuing hot weather, pumpkin spice season is officially starting August 19 at Dunkin'. The coffee-chain announced the return of some of their classic pumpkin-flavored drinks as well as some new beverages and snacks to get you all geared up for spooky season.

Returning to the lineup is Dunkin's signature pumpkin spice iced latte and pumpkin spice iced coffee. Of course, there's also hot drinks like the pumpkin spice latte. In fact, any hot beverage can get spiced thanks to the seasonal pumpkin-flavored swirl available by request.

Now we all know that pumpkin isn't the only fall flavor. Dunkin' is also bringing back their apple-cider donuts and munchkins, and a sweet and savory maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich that features maple sugar-coated bacon, egg, and white cheddar cheese on a croissant.

Fans are ecstatic that the fall menu is returning even earlier than usual this year. "Thank you. We’ve never needed it more than we do now," one Instagram user commented on the announcement post, while another said "This is probably the best news I’ve received in 2020 🤪. Thanks @dunkin ❤️"

Fall flavored items are already hitting grocery stores across the nation, and some items are a little questionable.

Brach's created a new Turkey Dinner candy corn flavor. The unique, sweet and savory candy has already been spotted at select Walgreens locations.

Image zoom CandyHunting