Dunkin' Is Coming for McDonald's Shamrock Shake with Their Own Shamrock Macchiato
McDonald's famous Shamrock Shake just got some competition!
Last week, coffee and doughnut giant Dunkin' unveiled its spring menu that features a number of items including the new Shamrock Macchiato.
In a news release, Dunkin' described the Shamrock Macchiato as an "espresso atop rich and creamy Irish Creme flavor, with notes of sweet cream and vanilla that capture the unmistakable flavor profile of Irish whiskey."
Featuring a bright green hue, the "festive and seasonal drink captures the experience of spring with every sip," Dunkin' said.
Of course, when it comes to brightly green hued drinks, McDonald's Shamrock Shake is the first to come to mind.
The drink has been a staple of the restaurant's spring offerings for over 50 years. Since then, the signature green shake has obtained a cult-like fan-base, and as of it's 50th anniversary in 2020, well more than 60 million have been sold.
This year, it's back at the Golden Arches once again, alongside the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry (fans have dubbed the time it hits menus "Shamrock SZN").
McDonald's is even giving away the "secret ingredient" that makes their Shamrock desserts so iconic: #cbf2ac, the hex code for their drinks' unmistakably minty color.
As for Dunkin', other items on the chain's new menu include the Salted Caramel Signature Latte, Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast, Roasted Tomato & Avocado Toast, and Chocolate Croissant.
Dunkin' is offering the Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Signature Lattes for only $3 until March 22.
The chocolate croissant is served warm and filled with three chocolate batons. "This croissant just might make "Bonjour"the new way America says hello this spring,"the brand said.
As for its new toasts, the company said, "Let's make a toast to you! The culinary minds at Dunkin' are giving guests a new way to celebrate seizing the day with two fresh takes on toast featuring perfectly seasoned, oven-roasted tomatoes."
Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin said the company wanted to capture the essence of spring with the new items.
"Spring is a season that brings adventure, optimism, and light-hearted fun, and we wanted to capture that essence for our guests in the all-new lineup," said Nelson. "Dunkin' fans can spring into action with bold and flavorful menu items, including our new Salted Caramel sips that beautifully combine the best of both worlds for an irresistible mix of salty and sweet."