Dunkin Introduces Festive Sugarplum Macchiato for the Holiday Season

Sure, we all know what the classic holiday flavors like gingerbread and hot cocoa taste like, but what about sugarplum? Well, Dunkin's new magical purple drink brings this sweet flavor to the forefront.

The Sugarplum Macchiato is Dunkin's latest addition to its holiday menu. The coffee-berry drink can be served hot or iced and combines the flavors of blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and plums with notes of vanilla and frosted sugar. The mix of espresso, milk, and berries creates a beautifully layered light-purple beverage that is definitely Insta-worthy.

“Our Sugarplum Macchiato is a colorful twist on a well-known, but perhaps mysterious-tasting, flavor of holiday lore," said Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Dunkin', in a press release. "It’s the perfect complement to our fan-favorite holiday latte lineup and brings even more delicious cheer to the Dunkin’ menu.”

The drink has been in the works for quite some time. According to Dunkin's blog, the idea for a sugarplum-flavored drink was first imagined in 2016 to pay homage to the holiday classic The Nutcracker.

To pair with with the Sugarplum Macchiato, Dunkin' also added a purple-frosted donut with snowflake sprinkles to its menu.

