Dunkin' Debuts New Iced Coffee-Flavored Jelly Beans

Forget coffee beans, Dunkin' is now offering a different and sweeter kind of bean.

The coffee giant teamed up with Frankford Candy to create Dunkin' iced coffee flavored jelly beans, available now for a limited time, the company announced Thursday.

Each bag of jelly beans features an assortment of flavors inspired by Dunkin's signature iced coffee, including french vanilla, caramel latte, butter pecan, toasted coconut and hazelnut, according to a press release.

The new candy hits shelves just in time for Easter and can be found at participating Walgreens and Rite Aid locations for $3.49 per bag.

"Jelly beans are such a classic and popular part of the holiday and seasonal celebration. We are thrilled to team up with Frankford Candy, the leader in confections that have delighted Americans for decades, to create a fun and sweet new way for people to enjoy the great taste of Dunkin'," Brian Gilbert, Dunkin's vice president of retail business development said in a release.

One TikTok user @jamievoytek reviewed the new jelly beans, noting that the beans "smelled like coffee."

After rating each of the flavors, she said the caramel latte was her favorite, giving it a 9 out of 10. Her least favorite flavor, butter pecan, earned a 5 out of 10.

Last month, Dunkin' made waves when announced the addition of a new item to its menu: avocado toast.

The toast, available now at all U.S. locations, costs $2.99 and features a "creamy, mouthwatering avocado spread" made from avocado, sea salt, black pepper and lemon juice. It's then topped off with some everything bagel seasoning.

"This smooth combination is spread out edge-to-edge on Dunkin's authentic toasted Sourdough Bread, baked from a recipe created especially by Dunkin' using a true Sourdough starter for a tangy twist that elevates the Avocado Toast," the chain wrote in a press release.