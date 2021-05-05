Medical professionals can stop in to the chain on Thursday and show their employee ID for a free coffee, no other purchase necessary

Dunkin' Is Giving Away Free Coffee to Healthcare Workers for National Nurses Day

Healthcare workers can stop by their local Dunkin' on Thursday for a free pick-me-up.

The breakfast chain is giving out free medium hot or iced coffees to celebrate National Nurses Day. Healthcare workers can simply stop in and show their employee ID and pick up their coffee, no other purchase necessary.

"As our healthcare heroes continue to manage the COVID-19 crisis, here at Dunkin', we are proud to support those on the frontlines," the company said in a press release. "From the very start of the pandemic, Dunkin' and our franchisees have offered our support and gratitude to healthcare professionals nationwide. "

Chipotle has also promised to give away 250,000 free burritos to medical professionals this week. Healthcare workers can sign up on Chipotle's website to receive a unique code that can be redeemed for a complimentary burrito at participating locations.

The redemption codes, which expire on May 31, will be available while supplies last and provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to the food giveaway, Chipotle is launching a new e-gift card program to support healthcare professionals.