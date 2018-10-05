Dunkin' Launches New Oreo Donut for Halloween

Dunkin Donuts
Amanda Williams
October 05, 2018 11:06 AM

Halloween is approaching and Dunkin’ has done it again.

The coffee chain, which recently dropped the “Donuts” out of its name, has collaborated with Oreo to debut their latest concoction: the Oreo Donut. Topped with a layer of chocolate icing, crumbled Oreos, and an orange icing drizzle, the pastry is also filled with creamy vanilla buttercream.

Every October, Dunkin’ surprises its customers with new spooky-sweet menu item. This season, their famous spider donut, which debuted in 2017, is making a comeback. The treat is made with a chocolate munchkin (Dunkin’ lingo for donut hole) stuffed in the center of a vanilla donut glazed with orange icing, then piped with chocolate icing legs and white frosted eyes.

Additionally, they are introducing a new apple crisp donut and maple cream cheese to spread on your bagels.

If donuts are not your thing, then perhaps a cup of coffee suits you better as the weather gets colder. This autumn, Dunkin’ has brought back their pumpkin and maple pecan-flavored coffees. Keeping with the chocolate sandwich cookie theme, they are also bringing back their Oreo-flavored hot chocolate.

Other returning items like the Belgian waffle breakfast and maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwiches are also available on the cafe’s seasonal menu.

