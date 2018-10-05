Dunkin' Launches New Oreo Donut for Halloween

Halloween is approaching and Dunkin’ has done it again.

The coffee chain, which recently dropped the “Donuts” out of its name, has collaborated with Oreo to debut their latest concoction: the Oreo Donut. Topped with a layer of chocolate icing, crumbled Oreos, and an orange icing drizzle, the pastry is also filled with creamy vanilla buttercream.

Every October, Dunkin’ surprises its customers with new spooky-sweet menu item. This season, their famous spider donut, which debuted in 2017, is making a comeback. The treat is made with a chocolate munchkin (Dunkin’ lingo for donut hole) stuffed in the center of a vanilla donut glazed with orange icing, then piped with chocolate icing legs and white frosted eyes.

Additionally, they are introducing a new apple crisp donut and maple cream cheese to spread on your bagels.



If donuts are not your thing, then perhaps a cup of coffee suits you better as the weather gets colder. This autumn, Dunkin’ has brought back their pumpkin and maple pecan-flavored coffees. Keeping with the chocolate sandwich cookie theme, they are also bringing back their Oreo-flavored hot chocolate.

Other returning items like the Belgian waffle breakfast and maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwiches are also available on the cafe’s seasonal menu.