Weight Watchers isn’t the only company getting a new name this week.

After extensive testing over the past year, Dunkin’ Donuts has officially announced they are removing “Donuts” from their name and will simply be called “Dunkin'” starting in January.

The name change is an effort to further modernize the coffee and donut chain, which first opened in 1948 and was originally called “Open Kettle.”

“The new branding conveys the company’s focus on serving great coffee fast, while embracing Dunkin’s heritage by retaining its familiar pink and orange colors and iconic font,” the press release states. “By simplifying and modernizing its name, the brand has an opportunity to create new energy both in and outside its stores, bringing to life how Dunkin’ refills optimism with each cup.”

Dunkin’ has also simplified their menu, added more unique items, like Donut Fries, and has been focusing their marketing on both their beverages and their mobile app. But even though they’re dropping “donuts” from their name, pastries will still remain one of their key products as they sell more than 2.9 billion donuts and donut holes per year, according to the release.

Earlier this week, Weight Watchers also announced that they undergoing an identity change are rebranding to just WW as part of their shift away from dieting.

Instead, WW—with the slogan “Wellness That Works”—will focus on overall health and wellness, CEO Mindy Grossman explained.

IHOP also renamed their restaurants as IHOB in June while promoting their new line of steak burgers, but changed it back to its original name a month later.