Dunkin’ Is Bringing Back Their Girl Scout Cookie-Flavored Coffees

Image zoom Thin Mints Frozen Chocolate Dunkin'

It really is the most wonderful time of the year!

Dunkin’ has announced that two of their beloved Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffees will be coming back to stores next month to celebrate the beginning of Girl Scout cookie season.

Starting Jan. 1, the chain will be rolling out their Thin Mints and Coconut Caramel-inspired drinks — which will be available in Dunkin’s full range of hot and iced coffees, cold brew, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate offerings — at select locations across the United States.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, select Dunkin’ locations will also be inviting local Girl Scout troops to sell their mouth-watering sweets in store — so make sure to visit the organization’s website to find out where cookies are being sold near you.

Image zoom Dunkin'

RELATED: Here’s How Many Calories Are in Each of Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies

“Girl Scout Cookie season is as welcomed and anticipated as the ball dropping on New Year’s Eve, and we’re thrilled to celebrate by bringing two smile-eliciting Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors back to guests’ coffees in 2020,” Patty Healy, Dunkin’s Senior Director of Integrated Marketing, said in a press release.

“We are grateful to Dunkin’ for sharing our signature flavors with a larger audience and opening their doors to Girl Scout entrepreneurs again this cookie season,” added Barry Horowitz, GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer. “Each cookie purchase is an investment in girl leaders of today and the future, and girls learn imperative entrepreneurship skills through each sale. Dunkin’ is making it possible for more girls to have fun and impactful experiences through the Girl Scout Cookie Program.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Helps Sell Girl Scout Cookies Outside a Grocery Store: ‘We Do Have Thin Mints’

Of course, these delicious offerings won’t last forever. The Thin Mints and Coconut Caramel-flavored drinks will only be available from Jan. 1 through the start of spring 2020.

At the start of the selling season last year, the Girl Scouts added a new cookie to the line-up, Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies. The gluten-free treat featured rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt.

The organization, which teaches entrepreneurial skills to young girls with their cookie program, has yet to announce whether the 2020 line-up will get a new addition.