Dunkin' Adds New Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut to the Menu Just in Time for Halloween
It's getting hot in here!
Want something a little sweet and a little spicy? Dunkin' has got you covered.
The donut chain is bringing the heat with its new spicy ghost pepper donut. The surprising treat is made from a classic yeast donut ring topped with strawberry-flavored icing that is infused with a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper and finished with red sanding sugar.
"Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we're excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day," Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Dunkin', said in a press release.
Along with the scary-hot ghost pepper donut, the fan-favorite spider donut — which is a classic ring donut topped with a chocolate glazed Munchkin and decorated to look like a spider — is returning, and a Halloween DIY Donut Decorating kit will be available for those who would rather decorate donuts than pumpkins.
The kit includes your choice of plain or old dashioned donuts with pre-packaged icing and sprinkles in seasonal colors so you can make your own spooktacular creations.
The kit and spider donuts will be available while supplies last, and the ghost pepper donut will be around for a limited time at participating locations nationwide until December.