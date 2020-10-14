Dunkin' Adds New Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut to the Menu Just in Time for Halloween

Want something a little sweet and a little spicy? Dunkin' has got you covered.

The donut chain is bringing the heat with its new spicy ghost pepper donut. The surprising treat is made from a classic yeast donut ring topped with strawberry-flavored icing that is infused with a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper and finished with red sanding sugar.

"Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we're excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day," Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Dunkin', said in a press release.

Along with the scary-hot ghost pepper donut, the fan-favorite spider donut — which is a classic ring donut topped with a chocolate glazed Munchkin and decorated to look like a spider — is returning, and a Halloween DIY Donut Decorating kit will be available for those who would rather decorate donuts than pumpkins.

The kit includes your choice of plain or old dashioned donuts with pre-packaged icing and sprinkles in seasonal colors so you can make your own spooktacular creations.

