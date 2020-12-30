Dunkin' Adds 'Extra-Charged Coffee' with 20% More Caffeine to Its Menu

If your normal cup of coffee isn't cutting it anymore, Dunkin' has a special treat for you.

The coffee chain is ringing in the new year with their "Extra-Charged Coffee" which has 20% more caffeine than their average cup of joe. Instead of being made with an extra shot of espresso, green coffee extract has been added for the boost.

"Let’s be honest, many of our plans and goals for 2020 got derailed. As we head into 2021, we could all use a little something extra to help us tackle our to-dos," Dunkin wrote in a blog post. "The additional caffeine comes from green coffee extract, meaning the caffeine is extracted from the coffee bean itself before it goes through the roasting process."

Available hot or iced, the "Extra-Charged Coffee" is now available at participating Dunkin' locations for only $2 through January 26, 2021.

Dunkin' is also adding two unique blends to its coffee collection — Dunkin' Midnight and the Explorer Batch.

Dunkin' Midnight is a permanent addition and the chain's darkest roast to date. Featuring a smooth, full-bodied flavor the blend finishes with hints of cocoa.

The Explorer Batch is part of Dunkin's new Limited Batch Series. The first installment features a medium roast with robust notes of dark berries and a smoky finish. The batch includes coffee beans from Colombia, Ethiopia, Guatemala and Sumatra and will only be available for a limited time — more unique blends will be introduced throughout the year.