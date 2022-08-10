Dunkin' Adds 2 New Drinks to Fall Menu Lineup — Including a Twist on Classic Pumpkin Spice Coffee

The blood orange refresher and nutty pumpkin coffee will join fan-favorite pumpkin treats and drinks 

By
Published on August 10, 2022 01:36 PM
Dunkin - Fall products
Photo: Dunkin

Dunkin' is going to be full of pumpkin next week!

The donut chain just announced the fall-flavored drink and food lineup, which will be available on Aug. 17. Seven classic options (looking at you, PSL!) are returning to Dunkin' — plus, there are two new drinks that bring some special autumnal flavors to the menu.

The first of the two new beverages is the nutty pumpkin coffee, which blends coffee, a pumpkin spice swirl and hazelnut flavor together to amp up the seasonal flavor. Whether you want to cool off at the pumpkin season kickoff in August or warm up as it gets closer to Halloween, the nutty pumpkin is available either hot or iced.

Dunkin' Blood Orange Refreshers

The second newcomer is the blood orange refresher. This iced drink combines cranberry, blood orange, ginger and cinnamon flavors in one sip. Customers can choose between green tea or coconut milk for the drink's base.

The tried-and-true fall items are also available starting on Aug. 17. This includes the pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cream cold brew, glazed pumpkin cake donut, pumpkin munchkins and a pumpkin muffin. For pumpkin-less options, the maple sugar snackin' bacon and maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwiches are also returning to the fall menu.

Dunkin - Fall products
Dunkin

The brand teased the fall menu launch in a clever Instagram post on Wednesday. The post shows an airplane arrival graphic with locations like Paris and New York delayed. But, in the image, the pumpkin flight from gate DKN at 08:17 is early. Dunkin' also shared the announcement on its Instagram Story with posts that say, "Seems like everyone's flights are getting delayed these days ... but we hear next week's looking better."

"We see Dunkin' fans' anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we're bringing them a line-up that's sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts," Dunkin's marketing and culinary vice president Jill Nelson said in a statement.

Dunkin's PSL rival, Starbucks, has yet to announce the date for their pumpkin drinks. A Starbucks spokesperson tells PEOPLE, "We're not quite ready to welcome fall and are still enjoying the last sips of summer."

Related Articles
Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice collection
Krispy Kreme's Fall Menu Arrives Earlier Than Ever and Features 2 New Pumpkin Items
2022 Pumpkin Products
Oreo Rushes in Fall with the Return of Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Dunkin Late Summer Menu Items
Dunkin's Summer Lineup Includes a New Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew
donuts
Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Donuts for National Donut Day on Friday — Plus More Deals to Know
Taco Bell x Milk
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Starbucks PSL is Back
It's Back! Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte and More Fall Drinks Are Available Starting Today
Pumpkin Spice
Dunkin Is Bringing Their Pumpkin Drinks Back to Stores Extra Early This Year
Pumpkin Spice Latte + Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte & Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Are Officially Back!
Deux Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough
All of the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks Available This Fall
Dunkin Holiday Menu
Dunkin's Holiday Cups Are Here Plus a New Seasonal Menu
EPCOT foods
Disney World Has a World of New Food Options at Epcot — Including a New Figment Popcorn Bucket
Pumpkin Spice Cheerios
A Complete Guide to All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods Available This Year
starbucks
Starbucks Brings Back Their Red Cups and Adds First-Ever Non-Dairy Holiday Drink to the Menu
People Food Awards
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year
Starbucks_Pumpkin Spice Latte_2
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Officially Returning to Starbucks This Month, the Earliest Ever
Starbucks_Pumpkin Spice Latte_2
It's Almost Here! Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Will Return to Stores Next Week