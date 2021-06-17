Dunkin' Adds Boba-Like Strawberry Popping Bubbles to Menus Nationwide

Dunkin' is helping us all keep cool this summer by adding a little refreshing pop to its drinks.

In honor of many Americans beginning to leave their quarantine bubbles, the coffee and donut franchise is adding Popping Bubbles to its menu on June 23.

After first testing them in Massachusetts last year, now Dunkin' visitors everywhere will be able to upgrade their drinks by adding strawberry-flavored Popping Bubbles. The small sweets that literally pop in your mouth are served with a stylish new pink and orange wide paper straw created specifically for the bubble experience. The "Bubbles" are made with color sourced from plants and can be paired with any iced or frozen drinks, like Dunkin's new coconut refreshers or lemonade.

The bubbles appear to be Dunkin's play on the beloved boba tea, which is made with tapioca pearls. Both are sweet, but boba balls are often chewy and dense, while Dunkin's will be a lighter more hallow version.

Popping Bubbles Dunkin Credit: Dunkin

Earlier this year boba pearls were scarce around the U.S. as major shipping issues overseas were preventing deliveries of boba balls and tapioca starch, The San Fransisco Chronicle reported.

Many boba shops order their boba balls from Taiwan, and tapioca starch, which is used to make the balls, from Thailand. Shipping delays caused a shortage in the U.S. and could stretch into the summer, according to NPR.

For the launch of their Popping Bubbles, Dunkin' is pairing the sweet additions with an online game where visitors have the chance to win gift cards and other exciting prizes, including giant bubble kits and inflatable pool rafts. The virtual experience will allow fans to pop a Strawberry Popping Bubble on the screen with their finger in order to reveal an instant prize. Running from July 2 through July 31, the game at www.dunkinpoppingbubbles.com will have one grand prize winner, receiving a $5,000 cash prize for a future vacation.