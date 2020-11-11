Dunkaroos Unveils New Cookie Dough and Frosting Just in Time for the Holidays

90s kids' dreams came true earlier this year when the lunchbox staple Dunkaroos returned to shelves, and now they're taking on a whole new form just in time for holiday baking.

The brand took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the new limited-edition Dunkaroos sugar cookie dough and frosting. "Something BIGGER is coming," they tweeted.

The ready-to-bake pack comes with enough dough to make six large or 24 mini cookies and of course comes with Dunkaroos' signature vanilla icing that is filled with rainbow sprinkles.

Mark your calendar — this treat will be available starting November 23, but only for a limited time; and you can find them at Albertsons, HyVee, Kroger, Wakefern, Walmart or Wegmans.

The beloved 90s snack made headlines in February 2020 when it announced it would return to the U.S. in the summer.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” said General Mills President of Snacks Jeff Caswell in a press release. “For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

Does the relaunch live up to the hype from your childhood, though? PEOPLE's own food editors Shay Spence and Ana Calderone think it does.

"It's more complex of flavor than I remember," said Spence. "I was expecting it to be just straight sugar, but it has a really rich, vanilla flavor. It's very buttery."