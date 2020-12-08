Dunkaroos Cereal Is Hitting Shelves Soon

The classic '90s snack is making quite a comeback in 2020

Earlier this year the iconic Dunkaroos snack returned to shelves for the first time since 2012, and now the beloved snack is taking on a brand new form.

General Mills is bringing Dunkaroos cereal to shelves in early 2021. Similar to the original treat, the sweet, crunchy cereal features vanilla frosting and cookie flavored cereal pieces that are studded with rainbow sprinkles. It's basically birthday cake Cookie Crisp.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While enjoying this breakfast, be sure to check out the back of the box — it kicks the nostalgia up a notch with a "Then vs. Now" image gallery and fun quiz on '90s slang.

While the cereal won't start rolling out until January, junk food Instagram account @candyhunting spotted it on Meijer's website a little early. The regular-size box sells for about $4 while the family size will retail for about $5. Both will be available at grocery stores nationwide.

Until the cereal comes out, you can satisfy your Dunkaroos craving with their new cookie dough.

The brand took to Twitter last month to announce the new limited-edition Dunkaroos sugar cookie dough and frosting. "Something BIGGER is coming," they tweeted.

Image zoom Credit: Dunkaroos/Twitter

The ready-to-bake pack comes with enough dough to make six large or 24 mini cookies and of course gets paired with Dunkaroos's signature vanilla-rainbow sprinkle icing.