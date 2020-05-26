On the latest episode of First Taste, Shay Spence and Ana Calderone share unfiltered reviews of nostalgic snacks made new like Dunkaroos, Sour Patch Chips Ahoy! and Veggie Goldfish

Dunkaroos Are Back! See If Our Food Editors Thought They Tasted as Good as They Remembered

Get ready for a blast from the past.

Every week PEOPLE editors receive new and not-yet-released food products from all of your favorite companies. To bring you honest and unfiltered reviews of those products, we’ve launched the new PeopleTV series First Taste.

In the latest episode, which was filmed at home while our staff is working remotely to slow the spread of coronavirus, we're throwing it back. People Food editors Shay Spence and Ana Calderone try nostalgic snacks made new, including Dunkaroos, Chips Ahoy! with Sour Patch Candy, Goldfish Veggie Crackers, and Snyder's of Hanover's Rounds.

Yes, Dunkaroos are officially back! The lunchbox staple is now available for purchase at participating 7-Eleven stores — and they will begin rolling out nationwide to other convenience stores and grocery retailers in June.

Dunkaroos haven't been on shelves in the U.S. since 2012. When rumors of their return started spreading earlier this year, '90s kids (us included) could barely contain their excitement. So did the reboot live up to the hype?

"It's more complex of flavor than I remember," says Spence. "I was expecting it to be just straight sugar, but it has a really rich, vanilla flavor. It's very buttery."

"These are A+," adds Calderone.