"These are super easy to make, and the rainbow effect is magical," says Duff Goldman.

The pastry chef and star of Ace of Taste includes this colorful recipe in his new Super Good Cookies for Kids cookbook. Despite their delicate appearance, Goldman assures "they are really sturdy, so you can package them up in bags as holiday gifts—just make sure they are wrapped tightly because they'll get soft if they're exposed."

Most important to success is "patience!" says Goldman. The meringues need to dry in the oven at least 7 hours, preferably overnight.

Duff Goldman's Rainbow Meringues

4 large egg whites

¾ cup plus 2 Tbsp. (6 oz.) granulated sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

⅛ tsp. kosher salt

⅛ tsp. cream of tartar

Assorted food coloring gels

Rainbow nonpareils or sprinkles

1. Preheat oven to 225°; position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven. Fill a medium saucepan with water to a depth of 1 inch; bring to a simmer over medium heat. Add egg whites and sugar to a heatproof bowl of a stand mixer. Place bowl over simmering water in pan, making sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch water (adjust heat as needed to maintain a simmer). Stir often with a wooden spoon until sugar dissolves and egg white mixture is warm to the touch, 3 to 4 minutes. Place bowl on stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat on medium speed until egg white mixture is foamy, about 2 minutes. Add vanilla, salt and cream of tartar. Increase speed to high; beat until stiff peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes.

2. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper. Fit a large piping bag with a ½-inch round piping tip. Place piping bag in a tall glass, and fold edges of bag up and over rim of glass. Starting at the top of piping tip inside the bag and working your way up, paint food coloring gel in distinct lines, about ¼-inch apart, using a different color for each line. Fill bag with meringue; holding tip perpendicular to work surface, pipe 1½- to 1¾-inch-wide kisses about ½-inch apart on prepared baking sheets. Sprinkle meringues with nonpareils.

3. Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, 15 minutes. (Meringues will be mostly dry to the touch.) Turn oven off; leave door closed, and let meringues stand in oven for at least 7 hours and up to 12 hours. Store meringues in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.

Makes: 40 cookies

Active time: 45 minutes

Total time: 9 hours (includes drying time)

Quick tip! Use cold eggs: The whites will separate easier from the yolks than at room temperature. Even a drop of yolk in the mixture will prevent stiff peaks from forming.