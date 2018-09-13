Duff Goldman Dishes on His Wedding Plans—and Why 'a Weight Was Lifted' When He Proposed

Since getting engaged in April, Duff Goldman and his fiancée Johnna Colbry have wasted no time planning their January wedding.

The Ace of Cakes star, who is the first-ever resident chef at Kellogg’s NYC, spoke to PEOPLE from the all-cereal restaurant on Wednesday night and dished on the details of his upcoming nuptials.

When guests arrive at the Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles, where the ceremony will take place, they’ll be greeted with a “Hall of Mammals,” as Goldman calls it. “We’re going to have a petting zoo when you walk in with ponies and sheep and goats, because we both love animals,” he said. “Eventually I think we’re going to get our own farm.”

RELATED: Duff Goldman’s Pumpkin Spice Jack-in-a-Jar Recipe

After that, the menu is a main priority—complete with a dramatic confection, of course. “We’re going to have a taco guy, a baked potato bar, pizza, and just a ton of really good food,” he added. “And then the cake we’re hanging from the ceiling.”

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Scott’s Wedding Cake Has a Subtle Tribute to His First Real Home with His Wife

For their honeymoon, the pair has grand plans to circumnavigate the globe. “Straight afterwards we’re getting on a plane, and we’re going around the world for two months, and we’re going to write a book,” Goldman said. “We’ll start in Fiji and just chill out for a few days. From there we’re going to go to New Zealand, then Tokyo, Singapore, India, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia—and then there are just so many options.”

RELATED: All the Photos from Katie Lee and Ryan Biegel’s Stunning Italian Wedding

Though Goldman proposed on a whim tying a piece of butcher’s twine on Colbry’s finger in lieu of an engagement ring, he says he’s never second-guessed his spontaneous decision. “When I proposed to her, it was just so obvious. I was just like, ‘Of course we’re getting married.’ I never wanted kids and now I’m just like, ‘Of course we’re going to have kids!’,” he said. “Everything changed. My whole worldview changed. A weight was lifted.”

And he’s finally replaced that string with the real thing. “I told her she could pick out any kind of ring she wanted, and she went with a thin, very simple, beautiful band,” he said.