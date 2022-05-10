Duff Goldman Visited the Pioneer Woman Store with His Family— But 'Missed' Ree Drummond

Duff Goldman snapped a cute selfie at the Mercantile with his wife Johnna and daughter Josephine

Duff Goldman almost gave fans the ultimate Food Network star mashup.

On Monday, the master baker, 47, posted a sweet family selfie on Instagram at Ree Drummond's Pawhuska, Oklahoma restaurant and store, the Pioneer Woman Mercantile — but he didn't have a run-in with Drummond herself.

"Hey @thepioneerwoman! We missed you at @pwmercantile today," he captioned the post. In true baker fashion, Goldman didn't leave the store without some Pioneer Woman-approved bakeware. "But I bought a cute flour sifter so not a total loss. 😊 See you next time!" he added.

Standing in front of Drummond's signature floral-patterned merchandise, Goldman posed with wife Johnna, 28, and daughter Josephine, 15 months. Drummond was clearly upset that she missed seeing her fellow Food Network chef and his adorable family.

"EXCUSE ME, SIR!!! How did I not know you were in town??? 😭😭😭" she commented on Goldman's post. Even though the Ace of Taste star didn't leave empty-handed, Drummond still followed up on the chain with a standing invitation. "@thepioneerwoman Come back and stay in @pwboardinghouse !!! ❤️," she wrote on her Pawhuska hotel.

Goldman spoke with PEOPLE in April about his quiet life in Topanga, Calif., with his wife of three years and young daughter. Since he grew up in a rural area of Cape Cod, he wanted his own daughter to experience a small-town vibe growing up.

"There were a lot of things when Josephine was born, like growing up amongst nature, that I just wanted to make sure that she grew up with," Goldman told PEOPLE.

Even though Topanga is a part of Los Angeles, Goldman said, "There's no noise at night. There are stars. There's no light pollution. Like we are out here."