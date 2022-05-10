Duff Goldman Visited the Pioneer Woman Store with His Family— But 'Missed' Ree Drummond
Duff Goldman almost gave fans the ultimate Food Network star mashup.
On Monday, the master baker, 47, posted a sweet family selfie on Instagram at Ree Drummond's Pawhuska, Oklahoma restaurant and store, the Pioneer Woman Mercantile — but he didn't have a run-in with Drummond herself.
"Hey @thepioneerwoman! We missed you at @pwmercantile today," he captioned the post. In true baker fashion, Goldman didn't leave the store without some Pioneer Woman-approved bakeware. "But I bought a cute flour sifter so not a total loss. 😊 See you next time!" he added.
Standing in front of Drummond's signature floral-patterned merchandise, Goldman posed with wife Johnna, 28, and daughter Josephine, 15 months. Drummond was clearly upset that she missed seeing her fellow Food Network chef and his adorable family.
"EXCUSE ME, SIR!!! How did I not know you were in town??? 😭😭😭" she commented on Goldman's post. Even though the Ace of Taste star didn't leave empty-handed, Drummond still followed up on the chain with a standing invitation. "@thepioneerwoman Come back and stay in @pwboardinghouse !!! ❤️," she wrote on her Pawhuska hotel.
RELATED: Duff Goldman Celebrates 3-Year Wedding Anniversary with Wife Johnna: 'Love You Little Muff'
Goldman spoke with PEOPLE in April about his quiet life in Topanga, Calif., with his wife of three years and young daughter. Since he grew up in a rural area of Cape Cod, he wanted his own daughter to experience a small-town vibe growing up.
RELATED: Duff Goldman Gushes Over Wife Johnna and Their Life 'Out in the Woods': 'We Are Insanely in Love'
"There were a lot of things when Josephine was born, like growing up amongst nature, that I just wanted to make sure that she grew up with," Goldman told PEOPLE.
Even though Topanga is a part of Los Angeles, Goldman said, "There's no noise at night. There are stars. There's no light pollution. Like we are out here."
RELATED: Food Network's Duff Goldman Praises 'Strong' Wife Johnna After Welcoming Daughter: 'Natural Mom'
His new Food Network show Ace of Taste, which premiered in April, is Goldman's first primetime show where he makes savory dishes, along with his classic desserts and cakes. Since the show was filmed at their Topanga Community Center, his wife and daughter will occasionally appear on the new series.