Watch a Preview of Duff Goldman's New Food-Science Show (with Puppets!) Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time

Duff Goldman is embarking on a new food adventure!

The Food Network star, 46, is teaming up with the Jim Henson Company for Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the new discovery+ series.

Starting on April 29, Goldman and his puppet team will open the doors to their laboratory kitchen, exploring the science behind cooking and baking, while also working together to create some delicious dishes.

"What would happen if you baked a cake without egg?" Goldman asks in the trailer. "You can use both parts of the egg either together or separate."

In order to explain the food science at work, the Charm City Cakes owner shows off his playful side, posing as both parts of the egg.

"The egg yolk particles help spread moisture throughout the cake," he says in a voice-over, while wearing an all-yellow ensemble to depict the yolk, before changing into a white muscle suit to portray the egg whites, which "trap air in the batter."

"I am so fluffy," he adds as the egg whites, doing his best Arnold Schwarzenegger impression.

Edgar, Host Duff Goldman and Cous Cous, as seen on Duff Happy Fun Bake Time, Season 1. Image zoom Duff Goldman | Credit: Discovery+

In each half-hour episode, Goldman is joined in his fantastical kitchen (set in the land of Bakersburg) with a puppet team that includes a number of colorful — and adorable — characters.

In addition to his robot sidekick Couscous, named after the popular dish, there's also Dizzy, the "literal elephant-in-the-room who loves to stick her nose into everything going in the kitchen," according to a press release.

Rounding out the group is S'Later, a wise sloth, Dragon Oven, who communicates with roars and smoke, as well as Edgar, a crab from the Chesapeake Bay — a nod to Goldman's Baltimore-based cake studio, the home of his beloved Food Network series Aces of Cakes.

Ace of Cakes fans will also recognize another addition to the group: Geof Manthorne.

Manthorne, Goldman's real-life executive sous chef, will also pop in as Duff's musical grocer.

Edgar, Host Duff Goldman and S'later, as seen on Duff Happy Fun Bake Time, Season 1. Image zoom Duff Goldman and Edgar | Credit: Discovery+

"I think cooking is absolutely fascinating and I wanted to make a show that explained why things happen the way they do in the kitchen," Goldman said in a statement. "When I understand the science behind the food I make, I somehow feel more connected to it and I wanted to share that with everyone."

"From battling a sea monster, to meeting aliens, to befriending a robot, a sloth, and a crab, Duff wanted to play in a dream fantasy kitchen, and we wanted to bring all of his hilarious puppet dreams to life!" added Halle Stanford, president of television for the Jim Henson Company. "Duff's enthusiasm and creativity matched perfectly with our own passion to keep families excited to explore and play together in the kitchen."