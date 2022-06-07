Duff Goldman Picks Father's Day Gifts That Are Perfect for the Outdoorsy Dad
The star of Food Network's Ace of Taste and father to Josephine, 1, shares unique gifts for adventure-filled family time
Duff Goldman's Go-To Gifts
From a cake shaped like a buffalo to a drinking horn for coffee (or beer), the chef — whose show Ace of Taste airs Sundays at 12/11c on Food Network — chose presents that are anything but boring.
Viking Drinking Horn
"I love shows about Vikings where they yell 'Skol!' and drink out of a horn. It's fun to do it with your morning coffee," says Goldman. "Starts the day right." This one comes with a stand so Dad can always have his horn on display.
Buy it! $44; norsetradesman.com
Zoo Membership
"We love going to the zoo as a family," says Goldman, who lives in Topanga, Calif., an L.A. community in the Santa Monica Mountains, with his wife Johnna and daughter Josephine, 1. "A zoo membership is totally worth it." The Goldmans visit the Los Angeles Zoo, but look for the closest one to your area.
Buy it! starting at $60; lazoo.org
Diego Rivera Detroit Industry Puzzle
Did Dad pick up the puzzle bug during the pandemic? Goldman suggests challenging him to this 1000-piece set depicting one of Mexican painter Diego Rivera's murals at the Detroit Institute of Arts.
"A fun puzzle with lots of dudes using machines and welding and making engines," says the Detroit native.
Buy it! $22; pomegranate.com
JBL Charge 5 Speaker
"I like listening to music everywhere — inside, outside, in the kitchen, in the gym," says Goldman, who will often play tunes during his daily "outdoor family time" with Johnna and Josephine. "These speakers are built to last," he adds.
Buy it! $180; jbl.com
Duffalo Cake
"Sometimes you need a cake in the shape of a buffalo," Goldman says of the hilarious dessert he created in partnership with Goldbelly. The chocolate cake with chocolate cream cheese filling is available to ship right to your dad's door.
Buy it! $80; goldbelly.com
Annual National Parks Pass
A National Parks pass gets up to four adults into over 2,000 sites across the U.S. "You never know when you need to escape to the woods," says Goldman.
Buy it! $80; shop.usparkpass.com
Dewalt Cordless Drill
"Every dad has projects and nothing is as handy around the house as a cordless drill. Plus, you get brownie points from the fam for fixing stuff," he says.
Buy it! $109; lowes.com
Zeke's Coffee
The pastry chef, who started his famed bakery Charm City Cakes in Baltimore, says this is simply the "best coffee in Baltimore." Luckily, the small batch, family-owned coffee roastery ships nationwide.
Buy it! $16 (for 1 lb.); zekescoffee.com
Moleskine Classic Notebook
"You can never have enough quality notebooks," says Goldman. Pick from nine different colors and six different sizes.
Buy it! starting at $17; moleskine.com
New Balance 327 Sneakers
"Everyone loves a pair of shoes that look awesome and are super comfortable," he says.
Buy it! $100; newbalance.com
