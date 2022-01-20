Duff Goldman Celebrates 3-Year Wedding Anniversary with Wife Johnna: 'Love You Little Muff'

"I love my family so much it huurrtttsss," Johnna Goldman responded on the baker's sweet anniversary post

Duff Goldman is celebrating three years of marriage with his wife Johnna Goldman.

On Tuesday, the Food Network star posted a sweet photo of Johnna and their 11-month-old daughter, Josephine Frances. In his celebratory post, the master cake maker wrote, "Happy anniversary muffin. You're the best mommy in the whole world…to Josephine and me! I ❤️ you little muff."

Johnna commented on the Buddy vs. Duff star's post, "I love my family so much it huurrtttsss 😭😍❤️"

Johnna also posted on Instagram to mark the special day. She shared an image of the unique meat cake (which was even adorned with hot dog wedding cake toppers) at their 2019 wedding with the simple caption, "The meat cake actually did exist. 1.19.19"

After nearly three years of dating, the pair tied the knot at the Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles on January 19, 2019. At the time, they told PEOPLE the event took on a "romantic yet tropical" vibe, with Johnna comparing it to a "Gatsby party" because of the "random elements" that were incorporated, including a petting zoo.

Their engagement happened about one year prior to the wedding when Duff popped the question in April 2018 on a whim after having a gut feeling about Johnna.

"It was really weird. I was in the shower, I was shaving my head and it felt like a punch to my heart. It was just like, 'Boom! You're incredibly in love with this girl, you need to marry her,'" the Ace of Cakes star told PEOPLE.

That day, Duff asked Johnna's mother's permission but the engagement was so spontaneous that he didn't have a chance to buy a ring. Instead, the baker used a piece of butcher's twine as a placeholder before he replaced the string with the real thing. "I told her she could pick out any kind of ring she wanted," he said, "and she went with a thin, very simple, beautiful band."