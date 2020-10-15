Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Brown butter turns pretty good blondies into incredible blondies," says the Food Network star and author of the new Super Good Baking for Kids cookbook. "It adds a level of flavor that you can't quite put your finger on but you know is good"

Duff Goldman's Brown Butter Blondies

Cooking spray

1 1/2 cups (12 oz.) unsalted butter

3 cups loosely packed light brown sugar

3 large eggs

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. baking powder

Pinch of kosher salt

1 1/2 cups assorted candy (such as Reese's Pieces and/or chopped peanut butter cups)

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 13x9-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside. Cook butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat, using a long-handled spoon to scoop off and discard foam, until melted. Continue to cook about 2 to 3 minutes, until butter looks darker and smells nutty. Transfer the browned butter to a medium-size heatproof bowl, and let it cool in refrigerator until it starts to solidify, about 30 minutes.

2. Beat the cooled brown butter and brown sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until mixture is light brown and creamy, about 2 minutes. Scrape down sides of bowl using a rubber spatula. Add eggs and vanilla; beat until incorporated, about 1 minute. Scrape down sides of bowl. Add flour, baking powder and salt; beat on low speed until just incorporated, about 30 seconds. Scrape down sides of bowl. Gently fold in candy.

3. Using a rubber spatula, spread batter into prepared baking pan, and gently press down so the top is even. Bake until blondies are completely set and top is deep golden brown, about 50 minutes.

4. Remove pan from oven. Let blondies cool completely in pan, about 1 hour. Remove from pan; slice into 12 bars.

Quick tip! To make clean slices, lightly coat your knife with cooking spray and wipe it off with a paper towel. This will help prevent bars from sticking to the blade as you cut.

Serves: 12

Active time: 20 minutes