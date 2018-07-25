Dua Lipa Calls Out United Airlines Flight Attendant Over Handling of Her Sister's Peanut Allergy

Dua Lipa was up in arms while up in the air.

On board a United Airlines flight on Wednesday, the “One Kiss” singer tweeted her disbelief after a flight attendant allegedly refused to cater to her sister Rina Lipa’s peanut allergy.

“I can’t believe i’m on a @united flight rn and I told the steward that my sister was severly [sic] allergic to nuts and his reply was ‘we’re not a nut free airline so if she has an epi pen she might have to use that as we can’t not serve other passengers in your section nuts,'” wrote Dua.

“Is it just me or is that kinda mental???” she continued.

When a Twitter user questioned whether the airline made an announcement informing other passengers of her sister’s allergy, Dua replied, “They didnt! They just said well we wont serve you two nuts but thats all we can do! LOL.”

The airline responded to the singer on Twitter and reiterated the statement to PEOPLE: “Passenger safety is our top priority. We can’t guarantee an allergen-free environment but we work to address allergy concerns onboard ie we don’t serve pre-packaged peanuts. We want to address your concerns so let’s connect when you land. We’ll contact our in-flight crew too.”

United’s official policy states that while they don’t serve the pre-packaged nuts, they do “prepare and serve meals and snacks utilizing a variety of other ingredients including major food allergens.”

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines announced that they would be making the move to prevent situations similar to this. As of August 1, the Dallas-based company will no longer be serving peanuts on any of its flights due to passenger allergy concerns.

United Airlines is no stranger to controversy. On Tuesday it was revealed that the company’s CEO is reportedly being fined $24,000 for taking sand from a public beach in Florida to create protective dunes in front of his $6.8 million home.